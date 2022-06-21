Ramaphosa: SA’s top forex trader?

By Adri Senekal de Wet and Corrie Kruger According to Mark Twain, “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities.”

IOL reported yesterday: "Another case for fraud, money laundering and corruption has been opened against President Cyril Ramaphosa. “ANC member in KwaZulu-Natal Nkosentsha Shezi said the R80 million now known to have been stacked and later stolen from Ramaphosa’s mattress and couch at his Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela was a clear case of money laundering. “The Hawks have confirmed that they are investigating Ramaphosa, who was last week reported to police by the country’s former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

“Ramaphosa’s response was simply that the money was from the payment of cattle. “He was seemingly not bothered by calls for him to give account of why the currency stolen from his farm was in US dollars and not rand, and who the client was that made the payment and why the theft was never reported to the police" “Stan Williams, a cattle breeder who was at the Ramaphosa’s auction on Saturday, told The Star that payment at the auctions was never in cash.

“We pay a deposit before bidding on any animal. If you don’t buy anything, you get your deposit back. If you do bid, the transaction must be made in less than 24 hours. It’s never been in cash. “I can’t carry R400 000 in cash. It’s been like that for 20 years. I can’t speak for Mr Ramaphosa, but we don’t carry millions in cash,” Williams said. The above as reported by The Star.

So, I 'm asking: Given the facts published by The Star, where did the dollars come from? Note: “The media was barred from covering the livestock auction at Phala Phala and there was a heavy police presence on site. “The online auction had Ankole cows, frozen embryos and straws of semen belonging to the prized animals on offer, and the auction fetched a total of R20 637 500 with three lots still subject to confirmation.

“The Namibian police have cancelled a preservation order of the seizure of assets allegedly acquired using funds from the #PhalaPhalaGate heist. “The cancellation is because of non-compliance from the South African Justice Department after it failed to submit documents showing that there was an investigation of theft where the proceeds were spent in Namibia. It is believed that Ramaphosa’s police aides and the Presidential VIP unit conducted a covert investigation of the crime in South Africa and interviewed suspects when no case was opened and the matter has been kept secret from the SAPS.

“The Star has reliably learnt that other currencies besides dollars were stashed at Ramaphosa’s farm. “According to sources at the State Security Agency, millions of Botswana pula were stashed at Ramaphosa’s farm. The pula are said to be linked to a 2019 bid, involving South Africans, aimed at toppling Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.” According to Corrie Kruger, an independent analyst : "In South Africa, an unlikely new strategy in forex trade has emerged and has traders across the world speechless with its unorthodox and unique approach. A good forex trading strategy allows for a trader to analyse the market and confidently execute trades with sound risk management techniques.

Some forex trading strategies previously used which now need to be frowned upon are: Price Action Trading. This involves the study of historical prices to formulate technical trading strategies;-Range Trading Strategy – includes identifying support and resistance points whereby traders will place trades around these key levels; Trend Trading Strategy: Bullish or bearish trends are followed along the lines that the trend is your friend; Position Trading; Day Trading Strategy. We thought we had a president kante we have a forex trader 🙆🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ovNcuuKeOf — The Duke of Eccleston 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@TsebangM) June 20, 2022 The above strategies now has to give way to the latest emerging trend. The strategy to follow can take place should the following scenario be expected:

a) The trader feels confident that the US dollar is in a bull phase relative to say the rand (see chart above) b) Cattle enters a bearish phase and both cows and bulls (read ankhole breed) is sold for dollars.(The strategy therefore enters a bullish outlook and exits a bearish outlook which includes the sale of bulls and cows) c) The dollars need to be preserved by an uncle in the furniture business for an unspecified time. Microwaves, stoves, fridges and washing machines do come in handy later in the process.

The above strategy is not for everyone but for the select few with friends in high place. These friends need not insure or actively guard the dollars for the unlikely eventuality that some immoral group wishes to share in the lucrative deal. Provided they are able to put some feet on the ground to recoup part of the profit in such highly unlikely event and heaven forbid, flee the province and even the country.

Loss mitigation strategy In the very unlikely event that some uninvited guest help them to portions of the furniture it is important to take quick action to contaminate the obscene scene where the crime took place. This can be achieved by repeating the process above on a large scale to ensure that many other footprints and fingerprints compete with the first perpetrators. Smoke and mirrors has its place The trader following the above strategy must cast some doubt over his/her startegy and for good measure the Botswana pula can form part of the mix.

(I have always wondered why the SABC quote this currency on a daily basis against the rand.) Then again as the familia is already involved perhaps they can come up with some ideas that would make a sound investment. Now all that remains is to untangle the truth from the fiction. It remind me of a saying by the author Langenhoven: “The best lie is the one with the most truth in it.”