Religion must take equal blame for the problem we have today

CAPE TOWN – While the whole world was just caught off guard by the sudden outbreak of coronavirus, other life realities that confront us as humans just continue to take their toll. There is George Floyd's killing just reminding us of the traumatic daily experiences black people are subjected to just around the world. In the South African context Tshegofatso Pule's killing and other killings of women came about and present another reminder, the country's proness to femicide. The spate of demonstrations just across the continent followed people calling for governments to act against the killing of black people. In our context, the call was more against femicide which is rife in our country. While these demonstrations are directed at governments to act against these occurrences and at the perpetrators themselves to stop what they are doing, there is a sector of society that we often fail to look at its contribution in human behaviour when it is wrong things that are happening, religion. Nothing much that is done by the sector themselves to lead us in these cases, unless it is at funerals when they conduct these burials. We tend to overlook the role religion plays in not successfully leading us towards the solution.

The conditioning of minds by religion to transform and do good cannot be complete if the foundation of the religion contains the same elements of what it seeks to undo.

Religion being a leader of morality have not done enough to bring about change in their systems first and how society views things. Some religious approaches have systematized subservienthood, inequality, gender and racial dominance, it is authored in their scriptures.

You find it in religious scriptures where embracement and depiction of moral authority is ascribed to racial groups. You find it in religious scriptures where masculinity has always been associated with morality and leadership.

You find it in religious scriptures where obedience with the powers that be, which happens to have racial and gender face, is one of the fundamental principles.

All of the demonstrations are directed at governments institutions, and yes governments must strengthen laws that protect all citizens. While the government must bear the brunt of not doing enough to enforce the laws, religion must also face the music for resisting change.

Most Governments and democratic in specific, with the introduction of new or amended constitutions, have undone with documented systematised racial or gender dominance. Religion can do the same.

Why of all the institutions in this universe is it only religion that remain static? Why is it that religion is not allowed to alter with its founding documents like other institutions? Religion must take an equal blame for the problem that we have today.

