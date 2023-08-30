In an era where media holds the reins of public opinion, the tactics employed by news outlets can significantly impact how we perceive public figures. Leading the charge, are News24 and Daily Maverick, who have both embraced a playbook approach to reporting, leveraging their influence to shape public perception for their own designs.

By repeatedly highlighting controversies and casting shadows over achievements, they have constructed a narrative that aligns with their chosen agenda. As American broadcast journalist and war correspondent Edward R. Murrow cautioned, we must not mistake dissent for disloyalty and remember that accusation alone does not equate to proof. One such target is Dr Iqbal Survé, the Executive Chairman of Sekunjalo Group. Picture: ANA The playbook tactics employed by these outlets have left no stone unturned in their bid to tarnish the reputations of certain dissenters to their narrative.

One such target is Dr Iqbal Survé, where News24 and Daily Maverick have painted a portrait of a man driven solely by personal gain. Yet, as Murrow also warned, conviction requires evidence and due process – elements that should be central to responsible journalism, which seem lacking here. Zweli Mkhize's reputation has also suffered under these playbook tactics. File: ANA Deputy President Paul Mashatile is another target. His political ambitions have now become the focal point of News24 and Daily Maverick's playbook-style reporting. By highlighting selective aspects of his career, these outlets have skilfully created a narrative of opportunism. Murrow's words once again serve as a reminder that such accusations are not tantamount to proof, and that balanced reporting necessitates a holistic view, which is again absent in many of these articles. Zweli Mkhize's reputation has also suffered under these playbook tactics. Following a health department scandal, News24 and Daily Maverick have seized upon the issue, keeping it in the limelight and painting Mkhize as the embodiment of wrongdoing. Yet, as Murrow also cautioned, walking in fear of one another is not a path to justice, and evidence-based reporting is the cornerstone of journalistic integrity.

Murrow's wisdom underscores the ethical considerations that must accompany media influence. While News24 and Daily Maverick exercise their right to report as they see fit, the persistent use of playbook-style reporting does raise concerns about fairness and impartiality. In an age where misinformation abounds, it is the duty of media outlets to adhere to due process and evidence-based reporting, and not throw it to the wind for self-serving desires. The media's power to shape perceptions is unparalleled, yet it comes with a weighty responsibility.