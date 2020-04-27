South African debt burden will reach 90% of GDP by 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s debt burden will rise over the next five years under any plausible economic and fiscal scenario. Debt to gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 10 percentage points from 2014 to 2018. South Africa recorded a government debt equivalent to 62.2 percent of the country’s GDP in 2019. Moody’s estimates that the debt burden will reach 91 percent of GDP by fiscal 2023, inclusive of the guarantees to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from 69 percent at the end of fiscal 2019. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic and social measures have surely moved the government debt-to-GDP value from the 62.2 percent to about 70 percent. The macroeconomic and institutional strength downgrading will lead the country to borrow more with higher interest rates and fixed exchange rates. Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services Investment research estimates the South African economy to record 80 percent debt to GDP before end of 2020 and the Budget Speech fiscal allocation will require additional 10 percent leading us to government debt to GDP of 90 percent to augment the National Treasury budgets allocation for 2021. We need to reflect as to who must be the President in the future to ensure accountability and responsibility on the repayments of this huge debt is prioritised and the Covid-19 demand from all our leaders and stakeholders to be ethical, prudent and courageous.

Household debt in South Africa increased to 34.1 percent of GDP in the third quarter of 2019 from 34 percent of GDP in the second quarter of 2019, which we expect it to also increase exponentially, as consumers will need additional credit facilities to respond to day-to-day activities, as most corporates have cut the salaries by 40 to 50 percent, leaving the working class with no disposable income.

Former United States ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard reacted positively on Twitter saying: “President Ramaphosa of South Africa promises ‘a new economy … founded on fairness, empowerment, justice and equality’ as he unveils a massive Covid-19 stimulus.” Which confirms the President’s decision-making process approvals.

Moody’s expects primary deficits to persist. The fiscal deficit will widen in fiscal 2020 to around 8.5 percent of GDP, as revenue declines will worsen this year, only narrowing very gradually thereafter. Fiscal strains from interest payments and support to SOEs will continue. Discovering everyday solutions to turnaround SOEs will be needed from the Department of Public Enterprises as part of improving our macroeconomic stability.

In this context, and consistent with the recently announced budget 2020 and the recent economic and social measures for Covid-19, any fiscal consolidation will rest primarily on containing the large and growing public sector wage bill and proactively managing unnecessary expenditure by different departments. Antswisa TAS Economic and Investment Research expects expenditure on wages to exceed budget at least in 2021 and 2022 when better priorities are not considered in time to mitigate the damage from worsening.

The current choices of government and civic groups could be decisive for the future. One recurrent question during the Covid-19 pandemic is how, once it is dealt with, it will affect the climate crisis – another global systemic event with potentially much more far-reaching consequences.

Co-operation in the scientific community in the fight against the coronavirus, and some degree of political consensus, has raised hopes that the same unity resulted in a smooth lockdown transition and this is applauded to all stakeholders involved in different discussions taking place nationally.

In applying multi perspectives, even if the government’s plans to restrain wage growth were fully implemented, debt to GDP would still continue to rise significantly. Similarly, even under a scenario of more effective improvement in tax compliance and falling interest rates from fiscal 2021, government debt would still rise to around 92 percent by 2023, other things remain constant.

The negative outlook reflects downside risks around economic growth and fiscal metrics, that could lead to an even more rapid and sizeable increase in the debt burden, further lowering debt affordability and potentially weakening South Africa’s access to funding.

Downside risks to growth are both immediate and longer term, relating to heightened uncertainty about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to the possibility that negative economic sentiment that will lead more institutional investors not to be attracted to our markets.

All South African stakeholders are requested to co-operate during this difficult period, as that will increase our chances to solve even more difficult problems ahead of the South African government and its economy.

Miyelani Mkhabela is an Economist and Capital Markets Strategist, a Director for Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services, contactable at: [email protected]/[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT