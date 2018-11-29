Martijn Aslander. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – To negotiate a future we can’t imagine, we need some serious new and different skills. Imagine a world without organisations, without bureaucracy, without money, where people work in swarms not hierarchies, and the traditional payment systems don’t apply anymore. Forget about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It doesn’t exist. This is the beginning of the end of industries, and we are not certain whether there will be any new industries or what they will look like. Everyone will benefit from it, but we will see a systemic crisis in companies that think in terms of money and paper.

It’s good for people to hear about this in advance so they can change their career before everything goes sideways.

Adopt a recruiting policy that looks at people’s attitudes first. Hire for attitude, train for skills. We have no idea what kind of workforce we need in 15 years. But if people are not too stupid and have the right attitude, you can teach them anything.

There are six aspects that can make a difference to your own marketability, and make people fit for the future:

Fast, forward thinkers Flexibility Open-mindedness Curiosity Courage/daring Love.

The last item is not one that’s usually considered in business, but it’s the most important one. People need to be kind hearted. Being kind hearted gets you everywhere, it’s your social capital. And your social capital might get you monetary capital, but its way more powerful. To improve yourself, work on those six attributes.

And constantly improve your digital skills. Tech has given even the poorest people direct access to knowledge, information, and the audience reach of billions. Millions of people are figuring out how to achieve their goals faster, smarter, cheaper and better, beyond the boundaries of organisations, and those organisations are not keeping up.

We need to prepare ourselves for the speed of innovation, which is faster than mankind has ever seen. Our only solution is to build on our optimism, social capital, and resilience. Open up your mind, and create a bigger world for yourself.

