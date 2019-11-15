According to Pieter de Villiers, the co-founder and chief executive of Clickatell, who leads the implementation of chat commerce for major banks locally and abroad, 80percent of banks will adopt chat commerce in the next 12 months. De Villiers shared his insights on the sidelines of the 2019 AfricaCom gathering at a launch of a book about the impact of chat commerce in banking, Bank 4.0.
Chat commerce and chat banking have revolutionised the way companies are serving their customers. Without having to invest in new architecture, companies are able to meet and engage with their clients on the platforms of their choice. What’s more, with one simple implementation, organisations can boost their customer penetration by a factor of three.
For businesses in Africa, this next generation of commerce has proved to be the best way to overcome infrastructure and socio-economic challenges and local businesses are quickly embracing the opportunity.
As an early adopter of technology, the banking industry has some important lessons to offer other business sectors. Current developments in the banking sector are an early indicator of what will happen to other business sectors. Banks in particular have leapt at the chance to quickly and easily reach their customers with this frictionless service.