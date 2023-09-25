Why companies and employees should embrace the AI revolution

By Lindiwe Sebesho The relentless pace of technological advancement and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have indelibly shaped our personal lives, the professional landscape, and the intricate dynamics within workplaces.

AI, propelled by computational prowess, machine learning, and the vast reservoir of data analytics, has assumed the mantle of automating repetitive tasks. While apprehensions regarding job displacement and workforce reduction loom large, this liberation of human resources for more strategic endeavours has engendered a palpable sense of empowerment and engagement among employees, resulting in heightened productivity and more informed decision-making across a spectrum of industries. Notably, the healthcare sector stands to gain immensely from AI, which provides personalised medical advice and adeptly analyses medical images for disease detection. The manufacturing and engineering sectors have embraced AI’s automation prowess, employing robotics in car manufacturing, leading to the advent of self-driving cars.

Service-oriented businesses have also harnessed AI to enhance customer service significantly. For instance, OpenAI’s GPT chatbots have streamlined customer interactions by offering personalised recommendations based on the analysis of customers’ historical data. The above developments indicate the value of harnessing AI as a tool for augmenting human capabilities and enhancing the effectiveness of employer-employee relationships. AI’s impact on the workforce and job creation

It is clear that many of the capabilities augmented by AI were once the domain of human workers. Consequently, AI has led to large-scale job transformations and losses, a phenomenon reminiscent of previous industrial revolutions and technological advancements. However, fears that AI might replace humans entirely are unwarranted. Humans created AI for the benefit of humanity, and it remains subject to human manipulation and intervention. Therefore, for the foreseeable future, AI does not signify the extinction of humans from the workplace; instead, it is a tool that should empower us to perform our jobs more effectively and efficiently. As we embrace these technological advancements, our primary focus should be on equipping employees with the skills necessary to harness the full potential of AI to solve real business problems. These skills include digital literacy, data analytics, statistics, advanced coding, cloud computing, robotics, and machine learning.

In the near-future, AI-related skills and knowledge will be critical factors for employability, relevance, performance, and retention. This will drive a strategic shift toward re-skilling and upskilling the labour force to adapt to the evolving demands of the digital age, culminating in a job market characterised by “high-skill/high-output/high-reward” dynamics. Already, we can see this transformation taking shape in the job market with the emergence of new roles and in-demand skills that attract premium pay levels for exceptional output in the shortest possible time. The reshaping of organisational work arrangements, including remote, hybrid and reduced work-week models and the evolving nature of job scopes, have directly influenced employer-employee dynamics which were traditionally input activity focused. Integrating AI in the workplace further redefines this relationship, necessitating a pro-active revisitation of people management practices, including recruitment, performance management, remuneration, benefits, and incentive structures which should now focus on defining and rewarding output-based performance more objectively. AI impact on recruitment processes, remuneration, and performance-based incentives

In light of AI’s transformative effects on organisations and the evolving demand for skills, recruiters are grappling with new challenges in identifying the best candidates for positions. This includes challenges on how best to remunerate and incentivise highly skilled individuals as competitive remuneration is a critical determinant of an organisation’s ability to attract, engage, and retain the right talent. In the midst of these challenges is the appreciation that AI-generated CV templates have become standard in recruitment processes. These tools enable job seekers to improve the quality of their CVs and present themselves more professionally. Recruiters can now also use AI to match applicants’ skills and experiences with job requirements, leading to more standardised and efficient shortlisting processes. However, using AI has limitations, particularly when applicants do not customise the AI generated templates or content to reflect their unique skills and personality. In this context, AI is a valuable tool in the early stages of recruitment, but the interview, and other job fit assessments remain crucial in ensuring that the right candidate is selected for the job. During the interview, recruiters use human judgment to assess how well applicants fit the job requirements, the overall organisational culture and are likely to succeed in the job.

The importance of the right job fit is as paramount for companies as being offered competitive and fair remuneration is for prospective employees. Compensation may take various forms, depending on job categories and pay structures, encompassing fixed remuneration and performance-based incentives. AI enabled insights collated throughout the recruitment process can be used as reference for structuring remuneration packages that align with the employees’ level of job fit and needs within an organisation’s broader framework of fixed, performance-based remuneration and benefits. Predictive data analytics and insights are powerful tools that can be used to tailor fair and equitable remuneration and benefits packages, offering a more nuanced approach than conventional one-size-fits-all models. It is, however, important to note that the effectiveness of AI-insights based decisions in pay is contingent on the quality of input data and the sophistication of the analysis conducted. The evolution of AI will persist, ushering in profound changes across various sectors in South Africa and around the world. Industries have experienced significant growth thanks to AI’s benefits, including enhanced productivity, improved operational efficiency, and elevated customer experiences.

A key challenge lies in ensuring that AI is used ethically and responsibly, hence the development and deployment of AI technologies require technical application skills, an understanding of its limitations and the management of its ethical risks. Employers and employees must acknowledge and address these challenges to ensure that the benefits of AI translate into improved employer-employee relations. In the face of the AI revolution, our imperative is clear: adapt, empower, and redefine. Embracing AI as a tool for augmenting human capabilities is not just a necessity; it is a strategic advantage.