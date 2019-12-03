JOHANNESBURG – This past weekend, the annual Geekulcha hackathon (GKHack19) took place at the 22 on Sloane start-up campus.
Led by Mixo Ngoveni, it focused on boosting and sustaining a strong geek culture in South Africa.
The 42-hour hackathon started on Friday evening and ended on Sunday afternoon, seeing over 200 sleep-deprived techies working non-stop throughout the weekend.
Basically, it challenges local techies and innovators to build with capacity-based, market-relevant sustainability in mind and also helps them to understand and outline policy and regulations in the process.
The commercial uptake of the solutions post-hackathon is the end goal and, as such, the process is set to produce Minimum Viable Product (MVP).