GKHack19 produced three finalists, who focused on food tech, human capital tech and water tech respectively, with the Food Tech geek taking top honours and receiving a free six-month incubation programme at 22 on Sloane. Photo: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – This past weekend, the annual Geekulcha hackathon (GKHack19) took place at the 22 on Sloane start-up campus. Led by Mixo Ngoveni, it focused on boosting and sustaining a strong geek culture in South Africa.

The 42-hour hackathon started on Friday evening and ended on Sunday afternoon, seeing over 200 sleep-deprived techies working non-stop throughout the weekend.

Basically, it challenges local techies and innovators to build with capacity-based, market-relevant sustainability in mind and also helps them to understand and outline policy and regulations in the process.

The commercial uptake of the solutions post-hackathon is the end goal and, as such, the process is set to produce Minimum Viable Product (MVP).