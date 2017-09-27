JOHANNESBURG - According to a statement released by Parliament, t he board of ARMED, under the Chairpersonship of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, has unanimously taken a decision to end its contract with KPMG in a meeting held in Cape Town last week.





Parmed is a medical aid scheme for members of Parliament in both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, members of Provincial Legislatures and judges.

Commenting after the meeting, Tsenoli said the board had made the decision after considering the risks associated with doing business with KPMG after its recent admission of improper conduct that seriously tarnished the company’s reputation.

The statement read, "With regard to another contract KPMG has with Parliament, which is aimed at reviewing the effectiveness of the Parliamentary Service, both parties are in discussion around the immediate termination of the contract."



