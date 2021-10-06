5 Best FSCA-regulated forex brokers in South Africa

One of the most important components that forex traders must evaluate when they choose a forex broker relates to the regulation, licensing, and authorisation. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is the market regulator in South Africa that oversees forex trading, ensuring that brokers offer fair, safe, transparent trading environments.

While there are several different forex brokers with FSCA regulation, the following are the best in the industry. IFX Brokers Features:

IFX Brokers is a South African CFD and forex facilitator that provides unique and comprehensive services to traders from around the world. IFX Brokers caters for both beginner traders as well as professionals, offering comprehensive educational materials as well as advanced trading tools. IFX Brokers offers a safe, fair, and transparent trading environment where client funds are kept safe in segregated accounts with top-tier banks.

IG Features: IG is one of the largest, most reputable names in forex trading, with regulations and authorisation through multiple entities including FSCA, FCA, CFTC, NFA, BaFin, and many others. IG Markets South Africa Limited offers South African traders more than 17,000 tradable instruments that are spread across several asset classes.

South African traders are provided with tailor-made solutions according to their unique trading styles, strategies, and experience levels. IG is known for its tight spreads, low and transparent fees, and a choice in dynamic trading accounts. AvaTrade

Features: AvaTrade is one of the most popular forex brokers in the world, offering some of the most competitive trading conditions to South African traders. AvaTrade is well-regulated by several reputable entities including FSCA, ASIC, and others. AvaTrade offers South African traders more than 1,250 financial instruments that can be traded through several powerful, reliable trading platforms.

FXPRIMUS Features: