The Mona Lisa has been described as the best artwork in the world – and for good reason. Painted by Leonardo Da Vinci, the Mona Lisa is 500 years old and fascination with it has only grown over the years, starting especially in the last century. The painting has been on permanent display at the Louvre in Paris since 1797 and its historical significance is underlain by the continuing pilgrimage to the museum by art devotees and admirers. I.M Pei, one of the famous architects in the world reinvigorated the Louvre, designing the Pyramid-like glass dome over the museum, in what became a game changer in both architecture and museums. Today some of the most fabulous art collections are housed in the most innovative museums such as the Guggenheim in Bilbao and the MOCAA in Los Angeles, housing the Eli Broad Art Collection. All this is testament to Leonardo da Vinci’s creativity a half a millennium ago. The South African Gold Coin Exchange and The Scoin Shop have now ensured that you too can have a piece of the Mona Lisa to hold in your hand.

“To celebrate both Leonardo da Vinci and Mona Lisa, the Paris Mint has minted coins featuring this priceless piece of art. With a low mintage and various denominations such as 1/4oz, 1oz, and 1 kilogram gold – it’s a piece of art in its own right and a collectable coin underpinned by the gold content,” The Scoin Shop said in a statement.

It added: “Mona Lisa may be priceless but holding gold in your hand is a priceless feel-good emotion no other asset class in the world can offer you.”

Gold precious metal coins record history from time immemorial and will continue to document and record present and historical events like no other medium for future generations.

Whether they are coins that depict the Queen, George Washington, the Russian Czars or Nelson Mandela and Nobel peace prize winners, gold coins are a great start to build a collection of Gold precious metal if you don’t have a spare billion or two.

“Just like Leonardo da Vinci left us his art you can leave the gold Mona Lisas for your heirs that will ensure billion dollar smiles forever!,” notes The Scoin Shop.

The South African Gold Coin Exchange meanwhile comments on the wisdom of diversifying your collection with coins from Mints of the World such as the Royal Canadian Mint, the British Royal Mint, the Mint of Norway, or the Paris Mint.

“If there is art and history that combine and can fit in the palm of your hand and is internationally accepted, coins fit the bill,” it said, observing that there was nothing more historically relevant than celebrating together and commemorating one of the top thinkers and heroes of our time, Leonardo Da Vinci, with one of the top pieces of art.

Leonardo Da Vinci was a trailblazer, inventor and innovator in his day. Recently a Da Vinci piece of art, Salvatore Mundi, was sold at auction for $500 dollars – the most valuable piece of art in the world.

It took many years for his art to be appreciated just as it did for Vincent van Gogh’s. “Many coins, art, shares, properties and other assets often find their real true value over time. Value is often only appreciated many years after their greatness is recognised,” said The South African Gold Coin Exchange, citing the example of gold, which has been around for 6000 years but taken so long to reach $1 900/oz.

In other examples, Krugerrands, one of the first international investments of all time, took over 50 years to reach the world records highs of R25 000/oz today. The ZAR coins, South Africa’s’ oldest or rarest coins, are the most valuable, with one of them regarded as being in the top 10 of most valuable coins in the world.

“With art, coins and collectables, scarcity and rarity rule (even gold is relatively scarce),” said The Scoin Shop.