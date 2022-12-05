Accelerating investment in Gauteng - South Africa’s economic engine

Gauteng, the economic powerhouse for South Africa continues to serve as a significant launching pad for local and international businesses in African markets. With a population of 15.2 million, Gauteng is uniquely positioned to be a beacon for the goal of inclusive growth. It is also the province where exponential possibilities emerge.

Koketso Tamale the Head of investSA Gauteng, a one-stop-shop platform, which is positioned within the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) to provide an integrated service to investors by facilitating the entire value chain, from providing specialist advisory services to investors, coordinating efficiencies across various government departments, to acting as a window for clearance of registration, licensing and permits. Importantly, investSA Gauteng provides intergovernmental coordination and facilitation services. Tamale says that Gauteng is one of the wealthiest city regions in Africa and the leading financial nerve centre and manufacturing hub of sub-Saharan Africa with a contribution of 35% to South Africa’s GDP. “This necessitates a platform such as investSA Gauteng, whose purpose is to position Gauteng as an investment destination of choice to provide holistic support to investors by facilitating intergovernmental coordination, making it easier for investors to do business in the province,” says Tamale. “Whether you are a prospective investor looking to invest in Gauteng, to expand your investment in the province investSA Gauteng is here to guide you through all the stages of your investment journey.”

Tamale is an accomplished professional with 20 years of progressive experience in both the private and public sectors having led international cultural exchange programmes between South Africa, United Kingdom, France, United States of America, Italy and Russia. She holds numerous academic accolades including a B-Tech degree in textile design from Tshwane University of Technology; a Trade and Investment Promotion Programme from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and an Executive Leadership Programme which she acquired at the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, USA. She is the right fit to lead investSA Gauteng’s initiatives to harness investment in Gauteng having led and facilitated a range of investment projects around the world, in countries such as Italy, Scotland, France, USA, and the UK. To date, Tamale has facilitated investment projects for the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency valued at more than R60 billion. Tamale is determined to continue accelerating investment into the Gauteng province.

“We know that Gauteng is the hub for economic activity within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). As a result, many global firms have established their regional headquarters in the province. In fact, 29 of the global 500 firms use Gauteng as their base and of the top 14 South African companies included in the Forbes Global 2000, 11 are headquartered in Johannesburg. That tells a very important story about the province’s infrastructure and the type of skills that we are able to attract,” she says, adding that “the vision for the Gauteng we want in 2030 will be implemented along five development corridors that have distinct industries and different comparative advantages. Each of the five corridors has distinct industries and comparative advantages. The Gauteng City Region is using land owned by government to earmark the locations of specific sectors and industries in the development corridors of our province as follows,” says Tamale. “We have identified key high-growth sectors for investment within these corridors to fast-track economic development and community empowerment. These include energy, with a focus on new technologies and a diverse energy mix; transportation and logistics; food and beverages; construction and infrastructure; industrial cannabis; automotive, aerospace and defence; information Communication Technology (ICT) and the digital sector, to name a few,” laments Tamale. To this end, Tamale remains committed to positioning Gauteng as a dynamic premier investment destination and a financial hub. “We’re located in the richest square mile in Africa and as such, investSA Gauteng prides itself in offering potential investors and exporters efficient services. Through our One-Stop-Shop, we will continue to offer a multitude of services to domestic and foreign investors, focusing on all aspects related to their development needs from the various tiers and agencies of government in a convenient location. Facilitating inward and outward investment promotion missions to fast-track economic growth is our core purpose.”

