Access Bank South Africa takes CFI’s Best Business Banking Solutions in SA 2022 title

In financial news released from its London head office on Thursday, 26 January 2023, Capital Finance International (CFI) has named Access Bank South Africa the Best Business Banking Solutions in South Africa for 2022.

Access Bank SA CEO Mrs Sugendhree Reddy says she is delighted with the news, noting CFI’s standing as a well-regarded print journal and online resource in the business, economics and finance sectors. “This recognition of our dedication, determination and commitment to ensuring that our customers receive impeccable service and products tailored to meet their needs shows the progress we continue to make towards becoming the world’s most respected African Bank,” she says. Access Bank SA CEO Mrs Sugendhree Reddy.

Access Bank SA can trace its roots back 76 years from the founding of Bank of Athens (South Africa), followed by its acquisition by Grobank Limited. It joined the Access Bank Group in mid-2021, following a re-branding and conversion to include retail and corporate banking together with the historical business banking division. “Access Bank South Africa forms part of a financial services conglomerate with a well-established international presence, including subsidiaries in 12 African countries including the UK, and the UAE, with representative offices in China, India and Lebanon,” Reddy notes, adding that a comprehensive suite of personal, corporate, business and alliance banking solutions has made Access Bank SA a stand-out financial services operation in a highly competitive market. Says Reddy: “We are excited by the award from CFI, and will use it as motivation to continue to raise our standards in every area that we provide services, from everyday banking such as transactional accounts, deposits, to commercial loans and financing, as well as Forex and all-important asset finance.

“We pursue a relationship-centred banking model that focusses on people rather than products. Business clients benefit from a dedicated relationship manager who make on-premises visits to ensure the bank has a full understanding of a company’s needs. “Customer satisfaction is a primary pillar of Access Bank SA, and our reputation for dependability and solutions has become key to the customer-centric model of the business.” It is clear that there will be no resting on laurels for Access Bank South Africa. “This is an exceptional way to start our new year,” says Reddy, “and will provide a springboard for our teams to continue to match and exceed customer expectations, while focusing on solutions-driven services that make Access Bank a financial operation quickly becoming a first-choice among South Africans.”