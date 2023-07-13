BDSwiss wins Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC 2023

Global Forex and CFD industry leader BDSwiss enjoyed the spotlight in Asia at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 ceremony, qualifying among the top financial service providers offering one of the best Partnership Programmes in the industry.
A testament of the broker’s commitment to provide best-in-class service and rewarding conditions for its Partners and clients, the latest ‘Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC 2023’ UF AWARD completes the collection of accolades that the elite broker has received during 2023.
Other notable awards include the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) distinction for the ‘Best IB/Affiliate Program Africa,’ ‘Fastest Growing Forex Broker Dubai 2023’ from the Global Banking & Finance Review and the ‘Fastest Growing Multi-Asset Broker LATAM 2023’ from the Gazet International Magazine.
The award was received by Andreas Savva Andreou, Chief Commercial Officer, and Vanessa Joyce Baiceanu, Country Manager Philippines, at an exclusive ceremony, in front of the fintech elite attending iFX EXPO Asia in Bangkok.
“Winning yet another award with our Partnership Programme is not only an honour but, above all, a statement of our commitment to providing our partners with the right tools and creating an environment that fosters growth,” said Andreas Savva Andreou, Chief Commercial Officer at BDSwiss.
Open to Affiliate marketers and Introducing Brokers with a strong online presence looking for ways to increase their outreach and generate new income streams, BDSwiss’ Partnership Programme is one of the most lucrative in the Forex trading space.
Boasting a fast-growing community of more than 17,500 Affiliates and IB Partners spread across 180+ countries, BDSwiss takes pride in providing a transparent and secure environment allowing its Partners to grow their network organically.
Apart from the prestige and more than a decade-long footprint in the ultra-competitive financial services industry, BDSwiss comes with a solid value proposition. Some of the numerous benefits that its Partnership Programme offers, include:
- Custom payment plans
- Fast and secure withdrawals
- Dedicated Partner Manager and a Partner Portal
- Granular performance reporting
- An all-round ad serving solution
- Independent mobile traffic monitoring
- Branded merchandise and promotional materials
- Live webinars and seminars
- Swift onboarding for Partners’ referrals
- Access to 1000+ Forex and CFD instruments based on ETFs, Indices, Cryptocurrencies and Commodities
- A choice of local and international deposit and withdrawal methods
- Swap-free trades
- Variable spreads, and more
From a retail perspective, some of the main reasons why BDSwiss is a broker of choice are cost-effective trading, extra convenience, efficiency and peace of mind trading with a regulated and transparent broker.
About BDSwiss
BDSwiss is a leading financial services group of regulated entities, offering bespoke CFD trading and investment products to more than 1.5 million registered clients, in over 180 different countries.
Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing, and fast execution on more than 1000 underlying instruments including leading company stocks and ETFs at direct market access as well as hundreds of CFDs including forex, shares, commodities, and indices. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under a number of different licences and registrations.