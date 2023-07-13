BDSwiss wins Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC 2023

Global Forex and CFD industry leader BDSwiss enjoyed the spotlight in Asia at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 ceremony, qualifying among the top financial service providers offering one of the best Partnership Programmes in the industry.

A testament of the broker’s commitment to provide best-in-class service and rewarding conditions for its Partners and clients, the latest ‘Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC 2023’ UF AWARD completes the collection of accolades that the elite broker has received during 2023. Other notable awards include the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) distinction for the ‘Best IB/Affiliate Program Africa,’ ‘Fastest Growing Forex Broker Dubai 2023’ from the Global Banking & Finance Review and the ‘Fastest Growing Multi-Asset Broker LATAM 2023’ from the Gazet International Magazine. The award was received by Andreas Savva Andreou, Chief Commercial Officer, and Vanessa Joyce Baiceanu, Country Manager Philippines, at an exclusive ceremony, in front of the fintech elite attending iFX EXPO Asia in Bangkok.

“Winning yet another award with our Partnership Programme is not only an honour but, above all, a statement of our commitment to providing our partners with the right tools and creating an environment that fosters growth,” said Andreas Savva Andreou, Chief Commercial Officer at BDSwiss. Open to Affiliate marketers and Introducing Brokers with a strong online presence looking for ways to increase their outreach and generate new income streams, BDSwiss’ Partnership Programme is one of the most lucrative in the Forex trading space. Boasting a fast-growing community of more than 17,500 Affiliates and IB Partners spread across 180+ countries, BDSwiss takes pride in providing a transparent and secure environment allowing its Partners to grow their network organically.

Apart from the prestige and more than a decade-long footprint in the ultra-competitive financial services industry, BDSwiss comes with a solid value proposition. Some of the numerous benefits that its Partnership Programme offers, include: Custom payment plans

Fast and secure withdrawals

Dedicated Partner Manager and a Partner Portal

Granular performance reporting

An all-round ad serving solution

Independent mobile traffic monitoring

Branded merchandise and promotional materials

Live webinars and seminars

Swift onboarding for Partners’ referrals

Access to 1000+ Forex and CFD instruments based on ETFs, Indices, Cryptocurrencies and Commodities

A choice of local and international deposit and withdrawal methods

Swap-free trades

Variable spreads, and more From a retail perspective, some of the main reasons why BDSwiss is a broker of choice are cost-effective trading, extra convenience, efficiency and peace of mind trading with a regulated and transparent broker. About BDSwiss