Business as (un)usual during Covid-19

Like the rest of the world, our country is trying to come to grips with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. One of the first casualties of the global pandemic has been a massive downturn in the stock markets, which had seen short term damage take place in the blink of an eye. In a crisis period like this, Rand value gets lost, investors are fearful of economic and social outcomes and so, herd panic sets in. The downward spiral can be unforgiving.

The Investment sector is facing huge disruption. During these trying times, investors have to rethink the way they invest. Investors need to look for vehicles which protect and preserve their capital with structures that are geared to weather the short to medium term implosion and fluctuations we are currently experiencing. It’s time to change the way you invest Opportunity Private Capital offers an investment product that is based on more long-term cycles and which embodies the elements to withstand financial disruptions like the Corona virus crisis. Its proven formula encapsulates high fixed annual returns, fixed asset-backed security and secure structures to protect investors. With a 14-year proven track record, its clients continue to earn fixed returns of 18% per annum despite the severe ramifications of the COVID-19 disease.

Opportunity Private Capital has opened their latest investment window in which clients earn fixed returns to investors of 18% per year by participating in the financing of residential development projects. These high yield, high security investment opportunities are available to private clients from as little as R100 000.

Edulini Development Investment Opportunity

The Endulini security complex will comprise 61 sectional title apartments in Brackenfell, Cape Town – a popular area undergoing rapid expansion to cater for the huge demand of the middle-income community. The homes will be more than 70m² in size with two bedrooms and a choice of one or two bathrooms, with a patio or balcony and built-in-braai and will be priced under R1.5m.

Want to know more?

Even in lockdown investors can go online from anywhere to join Opportunity Private Capital, which will lead private clients into a new era of secure and transparent investing.

Go to www.opportunity.co.za Complete the form on the website and leave your contact details One of the Directors will contact you to set up a telecon

How do I invest?

You will sign an Agreement (contract). Pay your investment funds (min. R100 000) into Trust account of STBB Attorneys. Your investment is secured (protected) by fixed assets (property). The funds are then authorised by an auditor for use to finance the project. The projected length of the investment is 12 months. Upon the maturation (exit point) of your investment the Attorneys will pay out your capital plus returns. At this point you may elect to withdraw your funds or reinvest them into another investment window. (This is usually the case as the Company has a retention rate of over 80% with their clients).

Opportunity Private Capital does not handle investor funds. All investor capital is paid into the Attorneys Trust account and the investment proceeds on exit are also paid by the Attorneys. You can do this from the comfort of your own home while in lockdown. Start letting someone else do the hard work for you!

Disclaimer: Note that this is a private placement and not a public offering. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will either be suitable or profitable for a client’s or prospective client’s investment portfolio. No client or prospective client should assume that any information presented and/or made available by Opportunity Private Capital or its Associates is a substitute for personalized individual advice from an advisor or any other investment professional. No guarantees as to the success of the Investment or the projected return are offered. They have undertaken to present as much factual information as is available and taken every precaution to offer sufficient security for the Investment monies given by Investors. Opportunity Private Capital is not registered as a financial services provider in South Africa. The information contained in this document does not constitute a financial service as defined in the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act nor is it intended to solicit investment or promote a financial product in any way. Opportunity Private Capital and its associates do not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice.