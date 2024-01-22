cosnova Beauty’s sales have doubled in three years

cosnova Beauty is the company behind the cosmetics brands essence and Catrice in South Africa and internationally.

With 2023 net sales of 817 million euro, the family-owned company remains an accelerator of growth in the colour cosmetics market, aspiring to join the top 5 global industry leaders. In a remarkable feat, cosnova announces a 32 percent overall growth compared to 2022 and a sales surge of over 30 percent for the second consecutive year. With net sales of 817 million euros, the cosnova group has far exceeded its own targets for the recently concluded financial year. As the company enters its third decade, it does so with additional ambitious plans.

The beauty industry trailblazer has paved the way for this in recent years with extensive strategic investments since the beginning and during the COVID-19 pandemic. For cosnova, the billion-euro sales threshold is now well within reach. Amidst a climate of economic caution and consumer hesitancy in times of uncertainty, the magnetic appeal of cosnova's esteemed brands, essence and Catrice, has surged to unparalleled levels. Nail polishes, lipsticks, and an array of other makeup products are experiencing unprecedented demand. This heightened popularity is not only a response to the evolving preferences of post-COVID consumers, marked by an increased desire for colour cosmetics, but is also a testament to cosnova's enduring dedication.