eBucks wins 2 awards at 2021 SA Loyalty Awards
FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme has been awarded the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology award, for the 3rd year running at the South African Loyalty Awards ceremony held virtually.
The South African Loyalty Awards, introduced by Truth, a leading loyalty and CRM consultancy in South Africa, recognises leading rewards and loyalty programmes in the country, with the goal of becoming the premier platform for excellence in the loyalty industry.
“We are extremely humbled to receive the Best Programme of the Year (financial services) award and the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award for the third year running. We would like to thank our customers and eBucks partners in growing this program for the past 21 years. It also encourages us to continue adding even more value for our members, especially during these tough economic times,” says Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO.
eBucks Rewards promotes good banking behaviour across FNB’s respective customer segments using the FNB/RMB banking app. According to FNB, the bank has paid out over R15 billion in rewards since inception in 2000, with over R3 billion paid out in the last 2 years alone.
“We are especially excited about prospects for 2022. We have been working closely with a number of South African start-ups as well as international partners to bring some exciting world 1’st offerings to our customers. It is a privilege to work with such incredible talent and innovative partners, and we can’t wait to give our members even more value” said Moolman
“In the past 12 months, our programme has played a crucial role in helping our members manage their essential household spending and freeing up much-needed cash to supplement earnings for other priorities in their households. We remain committed to finding ways to make it easy for our members to earn or spend their eBucks by providing tips, tools, benefits and relevant partners to the programme. With powerful tools on the FNB App such as ‘Track my rewards’ and ‘Earn more eBucks’, members can easily track their current banking behaviour and easily perform the necessary banking behaviours to move up a reward level and earn more eBucks in the upcoming month, helping them stretch their Rands even further over these trying times,” concludes Moolman.