A lot of people tend to fall into the habit of going to varsity or college and picking a random programme just for the sake of it, resulting in them landing jobs that make them miserable. This doesn’t have to be the case, you can pursue a career in a field you are passionate about and still collect racks, so why not? If you are a creative who enjoys coming up with brilliant sounds and beats, bringing characters to life and putting a personal spin on them; or you live for all things digital, like breathtaking designs, and stretching your creative side, you might want to explore a career in the creative digital media arts space.

The new programmes we are bringing to you in 2020 are exciting, they allow you to chase what you love and invest your time and skill in what you are truly passionate about. If careers such as Sound & Music Technology, Acting for Camera, and Digital Media Arts are what you have your sights set on, then go for it.

In fact, this is the perfect time to do it, this is an era where music is embraced and sound is evolving constantly, productions are being created for television all the time, giving young and emerging talent the chance to showcase their skills, and become custodians of digital media in the age of digital migration. New tools are constantly being designed to produce the best sound, capture the most beautiful memories like moving images and video apps. This is all being uploaded online, thus giving real time feedback, interaction and exposure.

Finding the perfect career path is like finding your soulmate, a person that will be with you through thick and thin, but most importantly make you happy. You are not just looking for a career that is going to pay your bills, but something that will bring colour to your life.