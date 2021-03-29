FNB & Clicks clients earn R79 million in eBucks in 12 months

Since the launch of the partnership between FNB and leading health and beauty retailer Clicks, the Bank confirmed that its customers have earned over R79 million back in eBucks at Clicks.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail and Private Banking says, “Clicks has been a committed partner in supporting our vision of making a meaningful difference in our customers’ lives. The earn of up to 15% back in eBucks (up to 30% for Seniors on Wednesdays) at over 700 Clicks stores nationwide means that our customers can save their Rands and use their rewards to meet their health and essential needs. This offer is important now more than ever as the pandemic has changed the way consumers transact, opting for more convenience and value.”

In celebrating the one year in partnership, FNB and Clicks will give customers the opportunity to double their rewards by up to 30%* back in eBucks, when using their FNB/RMB Private Bank cards at Clicks online or instore between 1 and 5 April 2021.

Clicks Chief Commercial Officer, Rachel Wrigglesworth says, “We are always looking at how we can consistently add more convenience, savings and rewards to our customers’ lives. We are delighted to be celebrating this milestone by offering FNB customers the opportunity to earn double e-bucks and, if you are a ClubCard member, ClubCard points. This is our way of adding even more value every day for our customers.”

Last year, the Clicks ClubCard and FNB's eBucks Rewards programme received headline accolades at the South African Loyalty Awards as Best loyalty programme of the year in Retail and Best programme of the year in financial services, respectively. eBucks was further awarded the Most innovative use of technology. Accolades for both eBucks and ClubCard were awarded for the second year in a row.