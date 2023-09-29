From data to gaming: The odds are good for prepaid products

SMEs have long been the lifeblood of South Africa's economy, driving job creation and economic growth. Yet, these businesses often grapple with access to simple financial opportunities.

Fortunately, a strong and steady increase in mobile penetration in South Africa has led to another high-demand, easy-access option for small business owners: prepaid products. The appeal of selling prepaid lies in its accessibility and the opportunity for SMEs to diversify revenue streams.

The market growth is clear: 42% of all digital goods and services sales are prepaid airtime and data. The prepaid market in South Africa has healthily expanded, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 8.2% over the next five years.

When it comes to customer acceptance and product demand, a study by iKhokha found that small businesses in South Africa that sell prepaid products see an average increase in foot traffic of 20%.