General Laws Amendment Act – is your company prepared?

The South African Government, via the Department of Finance, has announced the implementation of the new General Laws Amendment Act. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the General Laws (Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism) Amendment Act, 2022. This is a significant step towards addressing identified deficiencies in the Anti Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing laws.

The amendment will be executed in two phases and the following dates are of importance: 29 December 2022 The first phase began on 29 December 2022. This dealt with sections 9, 10, 16, 18 to 55, 59, and 62 to 65 of the Act.

01 April 2023 The second phase is set to begin on 01 April 2023, and will involve sections 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11 to 15, 17, 56, 57, 58, 60, and 61 of the Act. The General Laws Amendment Act amends five different Acts:

The Companies Act, 2008

The Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001

The Financial Sector Regulation Act, 2017

The Non-Profit Organisations Act, 1997, and

The Trust Property Control Act, 1988. The purpose of the new act is to address any shortcomings in the current legislation that deals with combatting money laundering and terrorist financing. This aims to align South Africa with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Act grants the government a wider authority to regulate access to private information–especially regarding trusts–with the goal of disclosing the beneficial owners and ultimate controllers of trusts, companies, and non-profit organisations. The FATF, of which South Africa is a member, conducted a peer review in 2019 and produced a Mutual Evaluation Report on South Africa’s implementation of FATF’s 40 recommendations against money laundering and 20 of the 40 FATF standards, and afforded the country until October 2022 to correct its shortcomings to avoid being greylisted. Being greylisted would subject local companies to increased scrutiny and create a challenge for countries to conduct business in South Africa.

