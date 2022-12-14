Give someone a gift of tech this festive season with African Bank

As the festive season approaches, people have started thinking about gifts for children, spouses, friends and colleagues. Gift giving can be a complicated affair, as can gift-giving etiquette; then, there’s the whole question of affordability. African Bank has put together some simple tips and advice to help you through this challenging season.

According to Elaine Swann, founder of Swann School of Protocol, there is one hard-and-fast rule for good gifting: “Always give gifts from your recipient's perspective”. "Look at their life, interests, what's meaningful for them, what they might enjoy - and make your decision based on that." A tech device - like a cellphone, tablet or laptop - potentially touches all those bases, as almost everybody uses one on a regular basis, if not even all three. And of course, the best tech gift is one that you can get on affordable terms.

African Bank has recently entered this space with an innovative solution - Tech Deals exclusively available to African Bank MyWorld customers. Tech Deals are financed through Africa Bank’s Tech Credit, which has a maximum interest rate of 12% over 24 months, which makes gadget and device purchases so much more affordable. Many of us leave festive shopping to the last minute - and end up panic buying and spending way too much. Rather than battling the mall crowds, Christmas should be a special time to spend with family and friends. To avoid the exhaustion and worry that often comes with Christmas shopping, African Bank suggests the following:

Work out who you need to buy for and what you would like to buy them. This takes out the guesswork and allows you to really select thoughtful gifts. Stressed decisions are often not the best decisions, and planning early helps.

Set up a Christmas budget. This starts with a breakdown of how much money you can afford to spend on gifts once you have paid all your necessary expenses. Tech Deals offer affordable fixed instalments with no deposit, making it easy to budget for the right gift. Tech Credit allows you to break down the cost of a high end device into smaller, more affordable payments that can be easily accommodated in your monthly budget.

Use credit for things that really matter. Credit should be viewed as an enabler for your life goals. Many people have a negative perception of credit, which in turn limits their potential to achieve their goals. And yet, when allied with a sound financial plan, credit is often the most effective way to narrow the gap between where you are in life, and where you want to be. In a world where your beloved kids, friends and colleagues need to stay connected for education, work and entertainment, the latest cellphones, laptops and tablets aren’t just a luxury anymore - they’re the perfect gifts. Being able to buy these gifts on great terms is easy with African Bank’s Tech Deals. Visit the African Bank website or like them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.