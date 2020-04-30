Gold - a liquid asset

Gold is an internationally accepted form of hard cash. In current times, we have seen the gold price increase, more so now as the world faces a global crisis, but the one thing you can be sure is that gold is tradable, it is recognised throughout the world as a means of exchange.

In 2000 the gold price was $276.50 for an ounce, today it is trading at just over $1,700, that’s over 600% increase in the price of gold. In 1967, if you bought R10,000 worth of gold today it would be worth R11m, making gold a “safe-haven” for wealth preservation.

Gold does not offer any income return, unlike investment in company shares, property or holding cash. The former can be valued based on the current earnings of the company and the dividends that it is expected to pay out in the future. Property values are generally based on the rental income the property may achieve. The latter, cash provides a return in line with current interest rates. Ultimately, the only real value on gold is the value people place on it, coming from sentiment of fear of what the future may hold. The fact that gold doesn’t produce any income can be interpreted as a faulty argument, but that should not be gold’s role in your investment portfolio.

However, no matter which way you look at it gold is a hedge against inflation. Not just if a country is faced with hyper-inflation, but like in current times, countries are now struggling to measure inflation as shopping is completely disrupted. Cash sitting in the bank has the risk of becoming worthless in terms of buying power, but gold is retaining its value as it is priced in US Dollars.

One of the reasons that gold has performed well for South Africans - because gold is priced in US Dollars, is that when the Rand falls, the price of gold rises in Rand terms.