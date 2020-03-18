Gumtree – A new type of office for South Africa’s most popular classified marketplace

Gumtree is a prominent international brand, and South Africa’s most popular free online Classified Marketplace. It ranks among the top 20 largest sites in South Africa and the largest in its category in the country.

By 2013 it reached 18 percent of the population every single month (Alexa, Sept 2013). With over 1 000 000 live ads, and 30 000 new ads posted on Gumtree daily, the phrase “Put it on Gumtree” is on every South African’s lips.

It makes sense then, that they turned to leading global workspace providers Regus and its sister brand, Spaces, when they were looking for the perfect place to work.

Since its local launch in 2005, Gumtree has helped millions to buy and sell everything from toys, to cars and even homes, and has helped thousands to find their dream job. The online platform is easy to use and navigate, practical and, put simply, it just works.





When Gumtree, with its global expertise and support started looking for office space, it was important to find a model that was represented globally and that would grow as they did, with t he advanced technology to support their needs.

“Being internationally owned, we needed a solution to restrictive and expensive contracts with estate agents, landlords and utility companies, arising from our global service agreements. First Regus and then Spaces, offered us a seamless solution. The sales process was convenient, the set-up was quick, and we had access to all the services like meeting rooms, telephony, receptionists, copiers and cleaning we needed,” says Claire Cobbledick, Director of Gumtree SA.





Spaces, Byls Bridge. in Centurion. Pic: Supplied.

Finding the perfect office space can be a protracted process, but for Gumtree it was expedited by excellent recommendations from some of their affiliate companies who were current Regus members.

This meant investigating the benefits offered by the flexible workspace provider was at the top of their list. Gumtree’s staff can now work from anywhere in the country or the world and can upscale quickly and efficiently in the markets where their clients are, thus minimising their operating costs and making flexi office space an affordable choice.





Claire says, “Working with Regus and Spaces has also helped us to attract and retain talented individuals looking for a flexible working policy”. So, partnering with these brands not only makes workspace affordable and streamlines business processes and operations, but it also meets the needs of a flexible approach to the modern workforce.





How do they deal with day-to-day management of teams?





Claire suggests, “Companies looking to make the move to flexible working should set parameters and expectations early on with staff so that everyone knows how and when staff will be available to the rest of the team.”





The continued use of the Spaces workspace for more than 5 years now, is just proof that adaptable workspace works and meets the business needs of Gumtree – an agile online business that continues to grow one “For Sale” ad at a time.





