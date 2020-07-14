Health and Safety in the workplace

When running a business, it is imperative to consider the various aspects which will determine the success thereof. One of these essential aspects includes the provision made to ensure workplace health and safety. Employers need to provide safe and healthy working environments for a wide array of reasons, including, but not limited to: Offering protection to employees.

It helps to build a good reputation for the business.

It boosts overall activity and creates productive work environments.

Work premises are kept to higher standards.

Absenteeism minimizes when adequate safety programmes are in place.

Prevents insurance or legal issues, and more.

It ensures that businesses become more people-orientated as the most important factor is protecting the most important asset of any company namely the employees.

The provision of adequate health and safety measures have become stricter in recent times and for good reason. In maintaining the health and safety standards within a work place, it contributes greatly to the success of a business.

How making use of SafetyWallet can draw in more business

SafetyWallet provides an all-inclusive package when employers become members, and apart from working towards being fully compliant and obtaining great rewards in doing so, SafetyWallet provides employers with the assistance in drawing in more business.

SafetyWallet, along with its partnerships with OHS Online and MAKROSAFE, supports and rewards employers in the following four components of Health and Safety Industry and Commerce, namely:

Health and Safety Training

Health and Safety Programme

Health and Safety Compliance Grading Audit, and

Member Advertising

While providing employers with a variety of training services and initiatives along with an elaborate, comprehensive Safety Programme and in addition offering to conduct a Health and Safety Compliance Grading Audit, SafetyWallet caters extensively for advertising.

It is a tedious task when considering the difficulty involved for small and medium-sized contractors and suppliers in adhering to Health and Safety requirements despite the main business adhering to such and implementing new ways to ensure Health and Safety.

The engagement between SafetyWallet members and contractors and suppliers involves certain health and safety responsibilities for both the contractor and/or supplier and any other participant affected by their activities.

While contractors and suppliers are subjected to their own legal health and safety responsibilities, members, or the business under which they work, are still responsible to ensure that contractors and suppliers adhere to the overall health and safety regulations.

One of the main reasons for this difficulty is the financial burden and the constraints that exists when Health and Safety measures are put in place, and the adherence to such.

SafetyWallet addresses this issue head-on through the Rewards Discount and furthermore, in addition to this, SafetyWallet provides a further 12.5% Rewards Discount when the SafetyWallet Contractors and Suppliers benefit is used.

In using this, businesses, and subsequent members, are eligible for a maximum Return on Investment, or more commonly known as ROI, on the Health and Safety Programme that the business implements and maintains.

This does not end there, when becoming a member with SafetyWallet, businesses and employers have the SafetyWallet marketing team on their side. The team is committed to providing adequate support to SafetyWallet members through numerous ways.

The purpose of this is to assist small and medium businesses in growth and branding by providing members with access to the following marketing efforts free of charge:

SafetyWallet and OHS Online Search Engine Optimisation, otherwise known as SEO, keywords.

Awareness pertaining to contractor and supplier compliance and rewards awareness.

Email Campaigns for SafetyWallet members.

The analysis of analytics and other relevant data to provide members with the opportunity to use what they are able to learn to improve their campaigns.

Basic reporting and analytics.

Referrals and Networking to boost the business’ exposure and through that, promote growth.

Rewards Discount to advertise on the SafetyWallet’s website along with the Members Vendors Portal.

Permission to make use of the SafetyWallet logo on the website of the business along with being able to brand it onto stationary.

Small to medium businesses and their contractors

SafetyWallet works not only to promote the Health and Safety of a business, but also works to extend the coverage to the contractors and suppliers of the particular business that joins as a member.

Contractor management may be tedious at the absolute best of times, and SafetyWallet provides incentives based on the number of contractors and suppliers, along with the level of compliance that forms part of the entire compliance portfolio.

SafetyWallet rewards members according to the following tiered rewards system for contractors and suppliers:

5 Contractors/Suppliers – an additional 2.5% rewards discount.

10 Contractors/Suppliers – an additional 5% rewards discount.

15 Contractors/Suppliers – an additional 7.5% rewards discount

20 Contractors/Suppliers – an additional 10% rewards discount, and

25 Contractors/Suppliers – an additional 12.5% rewards discount.

The reason why SafetyWallet has the reward system pertaining specifically to the contractors and suppliers that a member has is due to the importance of ranking on the contractor and supplier vendor database.

This database is crucial as it holds significant potential in the growth of a business according to the compliance displayed in the audit.

It can bring in a lot more business for the member as members have the option to be visible on the SafetyWallet Contractors and Suppliers vendors platform where other SafetyWallet members can search for a particular service that they require.

Depending on the search term, existing members on the platform will appear on the search result with the rankings of businesses being listed according to their ranking on the beforementioned SafetyWallet Contractor and Supplier vendor database.

By obtaining a higher ranking, members have a better chance of appearing higher up on search results, and this makes it significantly easier for other members and businesses to find them and make use of their services, leading to substantial exposure and growth.

Final Thoughts

When businesses embark on the journey to become more compliant in Health and Safety, it will inevitably expose the business to benefits associated with growth and expansion as the services and products of fully compliant businesses are trusted more than others.

SafetyWallet makes it significantly easier for businesses to become fully compliant while simultaneously offering services to provide businesses with more exposure and a chance to grow further through offering member advertising.

In addition to the existing comprehensive package that SafetyWallet offers, there is also dedication towards rewarding businesses for ensuring compliance where contractors and suppliers are concerned along with providing additional support therein.

Visit SafetyWallet’s website now: www.safetywallet.co.za.