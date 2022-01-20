iKhokha’s low transaction rates helps small businesses grow

So, what should you look for when choosing a card machine for your small business? Partnering with a company that has your best interests at heart is a pretty good place to start.

Luckily a rapidly growing mobile payment provider is on a mission to help small businesses succeed. Because when small businesses flourish, our economy thrives. The dynamic fintech recently launched their Together We Rise campaign which commits to uplifting SMMEs by offering the best value card machines and low transaction rates that drop the more you sell. The iKhokha team is on a mission to create financial inclusion throughout South Africa by making card machines affordable to all small business owners.

That means they provide their clients across South Africa with: Reliable, portable payment devices with user-friendly software

Excellent security features to protect card payments

No monthly rental fees on card machines Unpacking iKhokha’s transaction rates iKhokha currently charges only 2.75% per transaction (exclusive of VAT). The best part is, as your turnover increases, these transaction rates drop. That means the more money you make, the less you pay on card transaction fees. Find a more detailed rate breakdown here.

Are you paying too much per transaction? Use this rates calculator to find out what you should be paying. In addition, their entry level card machine costs as little as R199 once-off. With no rental fees, making your first foray into card transacting is extremely affordable. The commission that other local card machine providers charge on transactions is not only higher but some, like larger retail banks, also tend to charge costly monthly rental fees which increase your expenses and the overall costs of running your business.

Shop around and you’ll see transaction rates starting from around 2.95% and up elsewhere. The iKhokha model rewards you for your business success by reducing card payment fees as you make more money. Basically, their low transaction rates get even lower as your business grows! Plus, by using an iKhokha card machine and the new iKhokha payment gateway for online sales, you have the chance to reduce your rates two-fold.