It’s time to Think Big, says PSG
For months now, a novel virus has upended ‘normal’. As South Africans we’ve had to wrestle with uncertainty, struggle to adapt, scramble to adjust, and clamber to create new ways to thrive. We’ve had to focus on the present, navigate the urgent, and figure out the ‘how’.
But now, with the second half of the year ahead, it’s time to Think Big. To look beyond the moment, solve for solutions, and plan for possibilities.
Tracy Hirst, Chief Marketing Officer of PSG, says “This requires access to independent thinking and expert advice. PSG decided to gather a collection of bigger picture thinkers to help all South Africans unpack the future, consider different scenarios and manage expectations on how things could unfold.”
The series is hosted by the fiercely intelligent Bruce Whitfield, whose award-winning style of journalism allows him to generate fascinating discussions, and each session is co-hosted by a member of the PSG executive team. The Think Big series provides thought-leadership to help individuals see the bigger picture in crucial areas of concern. “Our aim is to facilitate some of the honest conversations we believe South Africans should be having. The starting point was people’s burning questions and the anxiety that they are currently experiencing.”
The series kicks off with Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President’s Keepers, who takes a closer look at the tobacco industry. What exactly is going on?
To book your free, virtual seat for any (or all) of PSG’s Think Big sessions, go to: www.psg.co.za/support/webinars/think-big-with-psg
We’ve secured the following speakers and will continue to add to the list. So, check in regularly for more thought-leadership from PSG to help you see the bigger picture. #ThinkBigPSG
Why the illegal tobacco industry continues to flourish in South Africa| Click to register
Date: Tuesday 7 July, 09h00 - 10h00:
Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of “The Presidents Keepers”
Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs, PSG Konsult
The Future of Aviation in SA | Click to register
Date: Tuesday 14 July 09h00 - 10h00
Guy Leitch, Editor SA flyer
Bertus Visser, Head: PSG Distribution Insure
The Future of Rugby | Click here to register
Date: Tuesday 21 July 09h00 - 10h00
Nick Mallett, Ex-Springbok coach
Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer, PSG Wealth
The Future of South African Politics | Click to register
Date: Tuesday 28 July 09h00 - 10h00
Herman Mashaba, South African entrepreneur, politician and the former Mayor of Johannesburg
Dan Hugo, Chief Executive: PSG Distribution
The Future of Education in SA | Click to register
Date: Tuesday 4 August 09h00 - 10h00
Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand
Anet Ahern, Chief Executive Officer, PSG Asset Management
