It’s time to Think Big, says PSG

For months now, a novel virus has upended ‘normal’. As South Africans we’ve had to wrestle with uncertainty, struggle to adapt, scramble to adjust, and clamber to create new ways to thrive. We’ve had to focus on the present, navigate the urgent, and figure out the ‘how’.

But now, with the second half of the year ahead, it’s time to Think Big. To look beyond the moment, solve for solutions, and plan for possibilities.

Tracy Hirst, Chief Marketing Officer of PSG, says “This requires access to independent thinking and expert advice. PSG decided to gather a collection of bigger picture thinkers to help all South Africans unpack the future, consider different scenarios and manage expectations on how things could unfold.”

The series is hosted by the fiercely intelligent Bruce Whitfield, whose award-winning style of journalism allows him to generate fascinating discussions, and each session is co-hosted by a member of the PSG executive team. The Think Big series provides thought-leadership to help individuals see the bigger picture in crucial areas of concern. “Our aim is to facilitate some of the honest conversations we believe South Africans should be having. The starting point was people’s burning questions and the anxiety that they are currently experiencing.”

The series kicks off with Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President’s Keepers, who takes a closer look at the tobacco industry. What exactly is going on?