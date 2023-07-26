Jobs Fund launches new funding round

The Jobs Fund is looking for experienced private and public sector organisations as well as NPO intermediaries to submit applications for its 11th funding round, titled “Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options”. “In South Africa, we need to acknowledge that currently we have a significant imbalance in the supply of skills required for the future, while at the same time, restrained investment constrains demand for new jobs,” said Najwah Allie-Edries, the Head of the Jobs Fund.

“We have developed a funding round that will push the boundaries as we enter a new post-pandemic digital era - and urge organisations to bring their ideas and innovations forward,” she added. Allie-Edries invited organisations to submit proposals that would break barriers to labour market entry by stimulating new demand in growth sectors and improving the supply of appropriately skilled labour. Competitive projects focused on women and youth will be prioritised.