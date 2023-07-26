Jobs Fund launches new funding round

The Jobs Fund is looking for experienced private and public sector organisations as well as NPO intermediaries to submit applications for its 11th funding round, titled “Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options”.
“In South Africa, we need to acknowledge that currently we have a significant imbalance in the supply of skills required for the future, while at the same time, restrained investment constrains demand for new jobs,” said Najwah Allie-Edries, the Head of the Jobs Fund.
“We have developed a funding round that will push the boundaries as we enter a new post-pandemic digital era - and urge organisations to bring their ideas and innovations forward,” she added.
Allie-Edries invited organisations to submit proposals that would break barriers to labour market entry by stimulating new demand in growth sectors and improving the supply of appropriately skilled labour.
Competitive projects focused on women and youth will be prioritised.
“The Jobs Fund will only consider applications for a minimum grant amount of R5 million. Applicants must demonstrate that they are able to raise cash-matched funding, at a minimum of 1:1 for private and public sector organisations and 1:0.5 for NPOs (for example, if an NPO requests R10 million in grant funding, they must also contribute R5 million in matched funding towards the proposed intervention),” said the statement.
All eligible applicants have been invited to submit an application on the Jobs Fund’s Grant Management System.
The 11th funding round is currently open and closes on July 17, 2023.