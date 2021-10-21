Kwena Square Mall in Little Falls, Roodepoort breaks ground

Kwena Square, inspired convenience for our community has broken ground and are excited to announce the grand opening in mid-2022. Behind the name: "Koena" ("Kwena") in Sotho meaning "crocodile”, The name Kwena Square represents the elements of water and nature which is abundant within the Little Falls, Strubens Valley and surrounding areas. The Crocodile River also has its source in the Witwatersrand Mountain range, originating in Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort, which is near the current site.

The mall’s architecture will boast an open-air design emulating the tranquillity and elements of nature which are prominent in the surrounding area, Kwena Square offers you convenience and a outdoor shopping experience. Home to over 25 stores, offering everything from fashion, footwear, accessories, you're sure to find exactly what you're looking for at Kwena Square. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice with groceries galore at Checkers, fast food convenience with an exciting drive-through RocoMamas or a sit-down meal for some delightful dining at Lupa. Extended tenants of Kwena Square already open and trading are Leroy Merlin and Decathlon, providing a convenient shopping experience for our community. BE SEEN, BUILD YOUR BRAND

Kwena Square offers 10008m2 of retail space superbly situated in Little Falls. Kwena Square will provide excellent access for all residents and commuters with Roodepoort, Mogale City, Randburg and surroundings Located a stone’s throw away from the 14th Avenue exit from the N1 Highway. This provides ideal access for shoppers travelling from the north and south to this local new mall. It is also mere minutes away from the major north and south. Kwena Square will be developed with the customer in mind, including a convenient UBER/ Bolt drop-off area and over 250 free parking bays.

Besides road transport, Kwena Square is just minutes away from all major Metro Bus routes and enjoys superb proximity to Lanseria International Airport. Kwena Square is set to be Roodepoort’s service and convenience shopping centre of choice for all your essential retail requirements. For leasing opportunities, please contact: Jaysen Mulaudzi