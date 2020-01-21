Make your career power-move with Damelin and ICB









Diploma students are now able to articulate their diplomas into a degree at Damelin. Pic: Unsplash Success is achievable with the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) and Damelin. Diploma students are now able to articulate their studies into a degree at Damelin.. Through an articulation agreement between the two institutes, students who have successfully completed an ICB Diploma programme at NQF Level 6 can enrol for a Degree programme at Damelin. The agreement is in effect as of January 2020. Programme articulation from an ICB Diploma to a Damelin Degree is as follows: After successfully completing an ICB National Diploma Financial Accounting (NDFA) or the Diploma in Office Administration NQF Level 6, you can apply for admission to one of the following degrees with Damelin:

ICB Programme (Articulation from):

National Diploma in Financial Accounting, NQF Level 6

Damelin Programme (Articulation to):

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, NQF Level 7

Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and Business Management, NQF Level 7

Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management, NQF Level 7

ICB Programme (Articulation from):

Diploma in Office Administration, NQF Level 6

Damelin Programme (Articulation to):

Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management, NQF Level 7

The role of ICB is to create pathways for students to obtain valuable business studies skills for employment that are endorsed by credible Business Qualifications.

These values resonate with Damelin’s history of producing exceptional alumni ready to effect change on the world.

This articulation is just another way that Damelin is showing dynamic innovation and willingness to constantly push boundaries.



Make your career power-move and get that degree in 2020.



For further information please find the link below to the ICB website:

https://www.icb.org.za/what-to-study/progression-degree/#damelin



