Success is achievable with the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) and Damelin. Diploma students are now able to articulate their studies into a degree at Damelin..
Through an articulation agreement between the two institutes, students who have successfully completed an ICB Diploma programme at NQF Level 6 can enrol for a Degree programme at Damelin.
The agreement is in effect as of January 2020.
Programme articulation from an ICB Diploma to a Damelin Degree is as follows:
After successfully completing an ICB National Diploma Financial Accounting (NDFA) or the Diploma in Office Administration NQF Level 6, you can apply for admission to one of the following degrees with Damelin: