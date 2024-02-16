MultiChoice honoured with Ubuntu Award for Economic Diplomacy in Africa category

MultiChoice is delighted to announce that it has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Ubuntu Award in the Economic Diplomacy in Africa category.

This esteemed recognition, bestowed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, celebrates individuals and organisations who exemplify South Africa's positive global image through outstanding contributions in their respective fields. The Ubuntu Awards, hosted annually, serve as a platform to honour those who uphold the values of unity, integrity, and excellence on an international scale. MultiChoice's commitment to economic diplomacy and its positive impact on the African continent have earned it this distinguished accolade. The award ceremony took place in Cape Town on 10 February 2024, where MultiChoice was be represented by MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela. Dr. Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, presented the award, underscoring the significance of MultiChoice's achievements in fostering positive relations within Africa and beyond.

Upon accepting the award, Mr. Mawela stated that he was “deeply honoured to accept the Ubuntu Award in the Economic Diplomacy in Africa category on behalf of MultiChoice. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to projecting a positive image of South Africa internationally through our endeavours in the African continent.” MultiChoice joins an illustrious group of past winners, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in economic diplomacy and a beacon of excellence in the African business landscape. MultiChoice extends its gratitude to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation f or this esteemed recognition and looks forward to the opportunity to showcase its commitment to advancing Africa's economic interests on the global stage.