Navigate your business fleet through disruption with Tracker’s Track and Dispatch IQ

In extraordinary times, intelligent insight could make all the difference. Now, navigating your business fleet through the disruptions of our uncertain future is easier than ever with Tracker’s Track and Dispatch IQ (TDIQ). In 2022, the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) accorded a D-grade rating on South African infrastructure - the lowest rating since scorecard inception 16 years ago. This rating means that the country’s infrastructure is not coping with normal demand and is being poorly maintained.

This state of infrastructure is reflected in-part in the worsening state of our road network, on which fleet businesses are reliant. Poorly maintained infrastructure and poorly marked roads contribute to increased levels of inconvenience and a higher risk of road incidents. Tracker’s TDIQ service offers heightened transparency across all the critical metrics that can play a role in safeguarding against possible incidents. Should fleet vehicles be involved in road incidents, some of the data that may be required in a subsequent investigation - such as vehicle tracking, trip reports and journey plans, as well as communications between the company, driver and client - can be provided through the integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities of TDIQ.

“It’s unfortunate to see the poor state of South African roads,” says Kobus Visagie, Tracker Business Solutions executive. “But the lessons we learn from these challenges are invaluable to our capacity for innovation. Tracker’s technology can also play a crucial role in incident management and post-incident investigations. Picture: Supplied. “Our technology grows smarter with each set of collected data, as we adapt toward more extreme road conditions. This helps us build more robust systems and add greater value to our fleet clients.” As road hazards increase, Tracker’s technology can also play a crucial role in incident management and post-incident investigations.

Tracker AI Dashcam integrates two-way visuals to monitor driver behaviour and road conditions. Reviewing this footage would easily identify whether a driver used all preventative measures to mitigate a risk or manage a situation. And AI insights could also alert the driver to possible hazards ahead of time. TDIQ plays an essential role in real-time route management and planning of alternate, safer routes when obstructions, heavy traffic congestion or poor road conditions are flagged. “Logistics companies can solve many of their challenges by harnessing the benefits of trusted telematics technology from reputable companies,” adds Visagie.

“Data from our vast customer network informs the business and technological services we continually develop.” Daily disruptions to logistics operations arising from load shedding, civil unrest or crumbling infrastructure can impact customer experience through compromised service delivery. They can also affect onward maintenance or growth in earnings, and represent an addition to a rising cost burden of accidental damage, fleet maintenance and escalating fuel costs. “Even the small act of diverting vehicles to more efficient routes around high traffic situations arising from a labour strike or dysfunctional traffic lights, can make a significant financial difference over time to businesses facing these economic pressures.