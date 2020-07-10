Not happy with how SARS handled your tax matters?
You know what to do when you need to file your taxes, b ut do you know where, when and how to lodge a complaint if you are unhappy with how SARS has handled your tax matters?
If not, then it is time that you learn about the Office of the Tax Ombud – a n impartial and independent avenue, dedicated to resolving your tax complaints against SARS.
The Office of the Ombud provides a fair and simple avenue for taxpayers, who have been unable to resolve a tax complaint through SARS’s complaint processes.
The vision of the Tax Ombud is to strengthen taxpayers’ confidence in tax administration.
How is this done?
By helping resolve their tax complaints as follows:
-
Quickly - so taxpayers can avoid long, drawn-drawn out cases.
-
Amicably - so that complaints don't end up in court.
-
Free of charge - so that all taxpayers have a cost-effective remedy.
So, when CAN you lodge a complaint with the Office of the Tax Ombud?
To avoid your complaint being rejected, it is important to know WHEN to contact the Office of the Tax Ombud for help:
- If you have exhausted the SARS complaint processes, unless there are compelling reasons for not doing so.
- If you complaint relates to a service, administrative or procedural issue by SARS
- If the complaint relates to the application of tax legislation.
To lodge a complaint with the Office of the Tax Ombud, follow these easy steps:
- Download a complaints form from www.taxombud.gov.za
- Complete the form in full, ensuring that all supporting evidence is submitted.
- Sign and date your form. If you are using a representative, ask us for a Power of Attorney form.
The Office of the Tax Ombud will then conduct an im partial, independent , fair investigation and inform you of the outcome.
Talk to us:
For any queries send an email to [email protected] or call 0800 662 837
If you prefer to visit the office, it is located at Menlyn Corner in Pretoria.
The address is:
87 Frikkie de Beer Street
Post to PO BOX 12314, Hatfield, 0028 OR fax 012 452 5013
Visit www.taxombud.gov.za