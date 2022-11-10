Online trading in the stock and the Forex market

Online Forex trading involves trading currencies through a brokerage company that provides access to an online trading platform.

The Forex market has evolved over the years and has become the largest in the world in terms of daily trading volume. Online trading became widespread in the late 90s thanks to accessing the Internet when individuals began to trade online. Factors such as size, volatility, and decentralization of the Forex market contributed to its rapid popularization and success. Due to the high liquidity inherent in the market, traders can enter into significant transactions without significantly impacting exchange rates. Such positions are available to forex traders due to the low requirements for collateral brokers.

The Forex market is open around the clock and has good liquidity. This market is optimal for traders with a primary job or high employment. Forex traders resort to analysis based on technical and fundamental indicators, allowing them to predict the movement of the traded currency. Online Forex trading is characterized by the high speed of transactions, allowing traders to buy and sell coins. Forex trading is somewhat different from trading in other markets. It is an over-the-counter (OTC) market, meaning the market is not centralized in a specific location. It is online and not regulated. Another key distinguishing feature of the market is its accessibility for everyone.

Today, many Forex brokers provide various trading conditions and platforms for trading instruments. Choosing a broker has become daunting, as their characteristics and trading conditions do not differ much. Whether you are trading stocks, Forex, or any other market, you need to define your goals and choose a trading strategy that will work for you. Make sure that the trading strategy you choose is tailored to your needs.

What do you need to start trading on the Forex market? Anyone can start working in the Forex market. To do this, you must choose a brokerage company, open a trading account on the broker's website and make an initial deposit.

Opening a trading account usually takes place online. You will need to enter your data into the registration form: full name and email address and specify your login and password, which you will later use to enter the site. After registration, the broker will provide you with a unique program for free that allows you to make transactions on the Forex market - a trading platform. A Forex broker is a company, a professional participant in the Forex market, which performs transactions with securities on behalf of a client and at his expense based on specific contracts and agreements. Many companies operate in the Forex market, and traders can choose the most suitable one. A trader is a person who trades in various financial instruments and makes money on changes in exchange rates.

A deposit is several funds deposited into an account opened with a brokerage company to start trading on the Forex market. How much money do you need to start trading? The minimum deposit amount depends on the brokerage company you choose for cooperation: from a few cents (micro-account) to several thousand dollars. You can start working by investing, for example, one dollar.

Buy 100,000 units of the base currency, and there is no need to deposit the same amount of money. How is this possible? The trader will have to pay a certain collateral (margin), and the brokerage company will provide him with a loan. The ratio between the collateral and the amount received under it is called leverage. Forex leverage can range from 1:1 to 1:500. For example, you have chosen leverage 1: 100. Having 100 c.u. as a deposit, you can make transactions with a lot of 10,000 USD. (100us.e * 100 (shoulder) \u003d 10,000). The bank does not take any commission on your transaction. Its benefit is to attract your funds. Please note that the larger the leverage, the greater the profit and possible losses. How to make a deal?

How to make a deal? To make your first trade, you need to open a trading platform, enter access from the demo account you created at the previous step of this express course and select the currency pair you will use to make a trade. For beginners, we recommend working with the EUR/USD currency pair. So, find the euro-dollar currency pair in the "Market Watch" window, right-click on the pair's name and select the "New Order" item. Here you need to set the transaction volume, measured in lots, Stop loss and Take Profit levels and click the Sell button if the price goes down or Buy if you predict the euro will strengthen against the dollar. You can open an unlimited number of trades at the same time. It depends on the size of your deposit and leverage.

What is a Lot? It is the minimum volume of a transaction in the foreign exchange market. 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units. You can buy a whole lot and some parts of it, for example, 0.01 lots - 1000 units, 0.5 - 50,000, etc. Stop loss and take profit.

Stop loss (stop loss) is an order to automatically close a position upon reaching a given price (in case the price does not go in the direction you expected), limiting losses. Take profit, on the contrary, is an order to close a position when the price reaches a maximum, in your opinion, to take profit. Choose a Forex broker The duration of a broker's presence in the financial market can tell a lot. Over an extended period, the company has gained some experience working with clients. Suppose a broker has been floating for many years. This indicates the company knows how to combine risk management principles and withstand competition.