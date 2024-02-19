Parliament TV unveils new state-of-the-art studio donated by MultiChoice

Parliament TV, available on DSTV Channel 408, is proud to announce the unveiling of its new studio, generously donated by MultiChoice.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in fostering greater transparency and accessibility to parliamentary proceedings for all South Africans. The new studio, officially handed over on the 7th of February 2024, just a day before the State of the Nation Address (SONA), symbolises a powerful collaboration between government and the private sector, showcasing how partnerships can positively impact the nation. This auspicious occasion coincides with South Africa's 30th year of democracy, underscoring the importance of democracy and open governance. The studio's cutting-edge technology will empower Parliament to fulfil its role as an activist institution, conducting its business in an open and transparent manner. It will provide an invaluable platform for various parliamentary leaders to directly engage with the public, enhancing accessibility and accountability. South Africans will now have unprecedented access to their public representatives, enabling them to actively participate in the democratic processes of the institution.

With the acquisition of this state-of-the-art studio, Parliament expands its reach, creating additional avenues for the media, especially regional and community outlets, to access content about parliamentary proceedings. This initiative aims to ensure that more people are informed about the work of Parliament, fostering greater civic engagement and participation. Moreover, the studio will facilitate the production of more educational and informative content about parliamentary proceedings, procedures, and rules. This will empower citizens with a deeper understanding of how Parliament operates, enabling them to actively engage in the legislative process. MultiChoice is proud to partner with Parliament TV in providing this state-of-the-art studio, which will enhance transparency and accessibility to parliamentary proceedings for all South Africans. This initiative underscores our commitment to empowering communities and fostering informed citizenry through meaningful collaborations.

As South Africa prepares for the State of the Nation Address, the President will have an enhanced platform to communicate with the nation, reflecting on critical political, economic, and social matters. This ceremonial joint sitting of Parliament is a momentous occasion, providing an opportunity for the President to account to the nation on the government's work and set out its program of action. The unveiling of Parliament TV's new studio signifies a step forward in strengthening democracy and fostering greater transparency in governance.