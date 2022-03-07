PSG is steaming ahead in 2022

Advice-led financial services firm PSG Konsult has its sights set on powering ahead in 2022, after celebrating a bumper year filled with a number of milestones in 2021. Targeting excellence, driven by a philosophy of forming lifelong relationships

Providing quality advice is a corner stone of the firm’s philosophy, as it believes that lifelong relationships with clients need to be built on a foundation of trust. “Therefore, we view it as important when we receive awards that affirm we are on track to deliver on our clients’ needs,” says Dan Hugo, Chief Executive of PSG Distribution. The Wealth division was recognised at last year’s Intellidex Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards, where it scooped the award for the Top Wealth Manager of the Year: Large Institution, for the third consecutive year. PSG also won the award for Top Online Broker and ranked third in the Top Overall Broker category at the 2021 Intellidex Top Securities Broker Awards. PSG Insure also scooped its share of accolades, winning Santam’s National Intermediary of the Year Awards for performance excellence, in both the commercial and personal lines categories. Meanwhile, PSG Asset Management kicked the year off on a high note, with the PSG Income Fund being awarded the certificate for Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-term Fund on a risk adjusted basis (over five years till 31 December 2021) at the recent Raging Bull Awards.

A firm foundation for a great year ahead PSG has announced that Cedric Masondo will be joining the firm as PSG Insure CEO from August 2022, after his current term as SASRIA’s CEO comes to an end. Masondo joined SASRIA in 2009 and he is the Chairperson of the South African Insurance Association with over 25 years’ experience at leadership level. “We look forward to welcoming Cedric to the business, and with his energy and vigour, we are sure he will add to PSG,” Hugo said. “We are certain he will position the division to do even greater things in the years ahead.” Remaining client focused in a post-pandemic world

While the world appears to be normalising after the derailment of the past two years, this brings fresh challenges which the firm is ready to meet head on. “Client engagement remains central to all we do, and while we are resuming face to face events with the necessary caution and in line with regulations, we remain committed to sharing our insights far and wide,” Hugo pointed out. The firm kicked off the Think Big webinar series in 2020 amid strict Covid-19 lockdown regulations, and given the positive response to the events series, is continuing with the series from March 2022. “We recognise we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, and therefore we are making exciting format changes to fit into busy lifestyles. However, our commitment to delivering quality insights on key issues that concern South Africans remain unshaken,” Hugo concluded. The series will continue to host business and thought leaders who offer fresh insights into the future. Past speakers included business leaders like Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, subject matter experts like Judge Dennis Davies, political analysts like Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana and economists like Professor Bonang Mohale. “We encourage everyone to book their free seat for the next conversation, since this great series is open to everyone, whether they are a PSG client or not, at no charge.” Visit www.psg.co.za for more information on the firm, and to view the latest information on the Think Big series.

