PSG will continue to Think Big in 2021

It’s been an eventful year, and now more than ever people are looking for objective insights and quality information. PSG saw the opportunity to stimulate debate by hosting open and honest conversations, sharing their valuable insights through the Think Big webinar series, which kicked off in July this year. “Feedback has been very positive. We initially had a five-speaker line-up, but we have kept extending it during the year and have just confirmed the series will continue for some months of next year,” says PSG’s Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Hirst. Eskom and ESG under the spotlight in PSG’s final Think Big sessions for 2020 Respected journalist and series host Bruce Whitfield will be asking some tough questions when he hosts Tuesday’s guest, Group Chief Executive of Eskom Holdings SOC Limited, André de Ruyter. They will discuss where to next for the power utility. A secure energy supply remains key to South Africa´s future economic outcomes but Eskom has many challenges to tackle. André shares his views in what promises to be an enlightening, penultimate webinar discussion for 2020.

On 8 December, the final webinar for the year takes place. Tracey Davies, the Executive Director of Just Share will delve deeper into the future of South Africa's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) climate. While prioritising economic growth is essential in South Africa, keeping ESG factors in mind is priority too – it is no longer an “either-or" discussion. Tracey promotes the use of investor power for a fairer South Africa. She will cover ESG issues and the intersection between them, including inequality, climate change, diversity and transformation. This final webinar in the 2020 series is not to be missed.

The series is open to all, and free of charge. Recordings are available after each session via PSG’s YouTube channel. Past speakers have included journalist Jacques Pauw, political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki, international economist Lawrence Hatheway, and JSE CEO Leila Fourie, to name just a few.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to share the insights of such high-quality speakers to date, and we look forward to the new series in 2021,” says Hirst.

Tuesday 24 November, 10h00 - 11h00

Topic: The Future of Eskom

André de Ruyter, Group Chief Executive, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Johannes Theron, Chief Operating Officer, PSG Distribution

Tuesday 8 December, 10h00 - 11h00

Topic: The Future of South Africa's Environmental, Social, and Governance climate

Tracey Davies, Executive Director of Just Share

Anet Ahern, Chief Executive Officer, PSG Asset Management

