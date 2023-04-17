Sanlam Corporate adds top execs to its leadership team

Sanlam Corporate is delighted to announce its appointment of San-Marié Crause as Managing Executive for Group Risk, Lorraine Mekwa as Managing Executive for Client Experience, Wouter Dercksen as Managing Executive for Servicing and Distribution and Portia Mogale as Managing Executive for Human Capital. CEO Kanyisa Mkhize says the appointments align with the Sanlam Group’s focus on innovation and growth to fuel its purpose of empowering generations to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous.

Sanlam Corporate is a leading provider of consulting and advice, insurance, retirement, investments and healthcare solutions to corporates across South Africa. Mkhize says, “Our recent appointees have over 80 years of collective experience across myriad leadership roles in multiple countries. They bring a gravitas and expertise that will help to steer our organisation’s future-fit strategy as we continue in this new chapter of targeted growth. Our people drive the excellence that will distinguish us as Africa’s leading financial services player and enable us to build a fortress position within South Africa. “I look forward to working closely with San-Marié, Lorraine, Wouter and Portia and have every confidence in their abilities to drive new, dynamic solutions while upholding our values of integrity, innovation, collaboration and care.”

San-Marié Crause has been appoointed Managing Executive for Group Risk for Sanlam. Crause has Group Risk as the core of her technical background, having previously been Chief Marketing Actuary for Gen Re Africa. She was a pivotal part of the top leadership team that grew Gen Re Africa to be a dominant player in the South African life reinsurance market. She was also Head of Retail Risk Product Development, Head of Retail Investment Product Development, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Product Solutions business unit at Old Mutual. She says, “I am extremely proud to join Sanlam Corporate in this role and to take up the mantle of stewarding a new era of Group Risk in a challenging global landscape. Opportunities abound and Sanlam is perfectly positioned to capitalise on these, given our clear purpose and expansive footprint. Above all, I’m proud to be part of a team that wants to better the financial lives of Africans. This focus on inclusivity is something I’m committed to driving.” Crause will commence her duties officially from 1 May 2023.

An MBA graduate from GIBS, Lorraine Mekwa was responsible for client strategies across the product suite within Sanlam Corporate Investments before her promotion. She brings a wealth of experience from investment banking and investment consulting from her 17-year career. Mekwa has a vision of an employee benefits and healthcare industry that is increasingly adaptative and offers solutions that help shape the unique landscape for retirement fund members in South Africa. Lorraine Mekwa has been promoted to Managing Executive for Client Experience. A qualified CA (SA), Dercksen has over 20 years in Financial Services experience at Sanlam. He is well equipped to engage a diverse set of clients and enhance their client experience by applying professionalism and care. “Wouter previously headed up Client Relations and has been instrumental in strengthening our client experience and servicing capabilities over the years,” says Mkhize.

Wouter Dercksen has over 20 years in Financial Services experience at Sanlam. Portia Mogale joins Sanlam after 20 years of working with various teams and leaders to develop the skills needed to navigate massive change. She is an experienced business transformation, change management, programme management and HR leader, who has worked across myriad industries in Africa and Asia, from mining and banking to insurance and technology. She became Head of Change Management at Santam in 2012 – a role which evolved into taking on dual accountability for both Business Change Management and Organisational Effectiveness in 2020. She has been Acting Executive Head: Human Capital at Santam since December 2022. She will begin her role at Sanlam from 1 June 2023.

Portia Mogale has been appointed Managing Executive for Human Capital at Sanlam. Mogale says, “I look forward to working closely with Sanlam teams and leaders to ensure we continue to make our people’s wellbeing a primary focus. Our people are our greatest asset, and our goal is to foster an enabling environment they are proud to be part of. I look forward to continuing to build on our culture of purpose and care, centred around the business' ‘winning as one’ philosophy.” Mkhize concludes, “We are in the midst of an exciting phase for Sanlam Corporate, delivering innovative solutions within our umbrella, group risk, investment, healthcare and consulting businesses to solve for the increasingly evolving needs of our clients.