Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation celebrates 2021 matric results of the Foundation’s High School Scholarship Programme

The second cohort of matriculants who were beneficiaries of Foundation’s High School Scholarship Programme which was formed in partnership with the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation have achieved successful passes in 2021 IEB and NSC exams. The scholars achieved a 92% bachelor’s pass rate and obtained a total of 19 distinctions. The 2021 matric class of 8 females and 4 males, received full scholarship for their educational expenses for 5 years from 2017 to 2021. These scholars were part of the Foundation’s High School Scholarship Programme which is aimed at providing learners from underprivileged communities exceptional high school educational opportunities from some of the country’s top achieving partner schools, such as St Stithians College, St Albans College, Curro Serengeti and King Edward VII, amongst others. With these outstanding results, the matriculation graduates have been granted admission to further their studies at the University of Cape Town, Rhodes University, University of Pretoria, and the Swiss Hotel School in Gauteng. This has opened doors for them to obtain tertiary qualifications and to become contributing members in their chosen professional fields and communities.

“We are extremely proud and overwhelmed to see this group of scholars excel academically despite the challenges they have faced. Their resilience and tenacity have reaped rewards and enabled them to access opportunities for their future. The Foundation is delighted to have been part of their schooling journey,” says Zanele Twala – CEO, Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation. The Foundation was formed in 2016 with the objective of uplifting communities in South Africa through economic development and alleviation of poverty. In partnerships with government, private sector funders and academia, the Foundation supports young people to access high quality education from their earliest years in ECD, to schooling and post-schooling to enable them to develop into qualified, skilled professionals with full participation in the country’s economic growth. Through their scholarship programme, the Foundation is delivering access to quality high school education to selected youth, and unlocking their entrepreneurial and leadership talents. . The Foundation has extended the reach of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation High School Scholarship Programme, aimed at identifying and nurturing academic and entrepreneurial talent in deserving youth, such as Oratile Kekane and Lerato Mongaula.

The former Foundation beneficiaries will be pursuing Bachelor of Commerce degrees at the University of Cape Town and Rhodes University respectively. Aspiring lawyer, Nomvuzo Nkwanyana, will be heading to the University of Pretoria to commence a Bachelor of Law degree. Alicia Khumalo who is vocal about her passion to enhance the lives of South Africans, has opted to study Social Sciences at the Rhodes University. Lindelwe Shabangu, who has a flair for the hospitality, has chosen to study for a Bachelor of Hospitality degree as the Swiss Hotel School in Gauteng. Speaking with joy, Twala says, “We wish all the matric graduates well in the journeys ahead. We are confident that they will succeed in their chosen fields and become leaders, pioneers and change makers.” Click here for more information.