Standard Bank wins digital learning award

Standard Bank’s Insurance Academy has won the South Africa Board for People Practices (SABPP) 2021 Award for digital learning awards for strategic alignment and learning practice for an organisation.

The award aims to recognise the outstanding work aligned primarily to Standard Bank’s people and culture strategies as well as innovation by organisations across various sectors.

The SABPP was established in 1982 and is an autonomous standards and professional registration body for the human resources profession. Over the span of its existence, the SABPP has registered more than 10 000 HR professionals on five different levels of professionalism.

Standard Bank’s Insurance Academy is an internal centre of excellence that was designed to further transform the insurance business by building deep specialist skills; enable career growth opportunities for people to upskill and reskill; achieve internal skills management; attract and retain talent through innovative, future focussed development opportunities; and enable a future -ready client orientated workforce.