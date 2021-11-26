Standard Bank wins digital learning award
Standard Bank’s Insurance Academy has won the South Africa Board for People Practices (SABPP) 2021 Award for digital learning awards for strategic alignment and learning practice for an organisation.
The award aims to recognise the outstanding work aligned primarily to Standard Bank’s people and culture strategies as well as innovation by organisations across various sectors.
The SABPP was established in 1982 and is an autonomous standards and professional registration body for the human resources profession. Over the span of its existence, the SABPP has registered more than 10 000 HR professionals on five different levels of professionalism.
Standard Bank’s Insurance Academy is an internal centre of excellence that was designed to further transform the insurance business by building deep specialist skills; enable career growth opportunities for people to upskill and reskill; achieve internal skills management; attract and retain talent through innovative, future focussed development opportunities; and enable a future -ready client orientated workforce.
“We strongly believe in continuously upskilling and deepening the knowledge of our staff and we are incredibly proud to have won this award,” says Dr Nolwandle Mgoqi, Chief Executive for Standard Bank Insurance South Africa.
Given the evolution hastened by the pandemic, there is a shift in the skills companies need today, a balance of technical skills to soft skills which enhances better human engagement. As Standard Bank continues to develop skills it acknowledges that sourcing critical skills remains a huge challenge and the considered investment in and development of skills for the business and the broader society is critical. In that spirit and leveraging Standard Bank’s digital learning platforms, the Academy developed innovative, gamified learning solutions ensuring a valuable learning experience.
“We have seen an increasing shift in focus towards insurtech across the industry, which requires new skills to keep pace” says Dr Mgoqi.
“This prestigious award reaffirms our abiding confidence in our people and their importance in continuing to help our clients protect what matters most in a tailored way that allows us to continue to build this continent that we call home,” concludes Dr Mgoqi.