Strauss & Co heads to Pretoria for valuation day

Strauss & Co, South Africa’s leading auction house, is heading to Pretoria on Monday 20 June 2022, giving Pretoria residents the opportunity to have the value of their art assessed and to learn more about the South African art market. Taking place at the historic Van Wouw House Museum in Brooklyn, Pretoria from 9am – 4pm on Monday 20 June, the valuation day will allow collectors to consign their artworks to forthcoming live and online auctions for 2022. One of these sales will be dedicated to Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, the beloved South African modernist master, leading landscape artist and devoted Pretorian.

Strauss & Co will be looking for examples of the artist’s linocuts, etchings, drawings, watercolours and oil paintings. There is a depth and breadth of 20th century South African art that frequently comes to light on valuation days and artists such as JH Pierneef, Alexis Preller, Irma Stern, Maggie Laubser, Hugo Naude, WalterBattiss, Gerard Sekoto and Adriaan Boshoff, amongst others, are being sought by our highly professional team of specialists who will be on hand to assist with confidential and obligation-free valuations of your artworks.

Strauss & Co’s valuation days are part of the auction house’s dynamic role in the South African art market, which includes an ongoing series of online and themed auctions – an accessible way for new art buyers and those situated outside of Johannesburg and Cape Town to learn about and bid on fine art.

Valuation Day information: Monday 20 June 2022 Venue: Van Wouw House Museum. 299 Clark St, Brooklyn, Pretoria

