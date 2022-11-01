Strauss & Co heralds summer with a curated programme of Johannesburg art sales

Strauss & Co is pleased to announce details of its major summer auction of art and wine in Johannesburg (3-9 November 2022). Responding to collector interest in smaller, thematic sales, Strauss & Co will host four curated sales of art, all scheduled in the evening.

They include a dedicated sculpture sale with focuses on Josephine Ghesa and Job Kekana and a single-artist sale of fresh-to-market works from the Estate of the Late Robert Hodgins. This sale is the first ever such event wholly devoted to the much-loved artist, teacher and critic, Robert Hodgins. African Women by Irma Stern. Irma Stern’s remarkable portrait of an urbanised sitter, African Woman (estimate R5 – 6 million), painted in 1940, forms part of an impressive consignment of oils and a ceramic by this blue-chip artist.

Leading the selection of two-dozen collectable works on paper by William Kentridge is a process drawing from his 2011 animated film Other Faces (estimate 3 – 4 million). Strauss & Co is pleased to be offering the woodcut Mantegna (estimate R800 000 – 1.2 million), another edition of which is currently on view in Kentridge’s Royal Academy survey in London. Peonies with Book by William Kentridge.

Alongside major works by Walter Battiss, Dumile Feni, John Meyer, Alexis Preller J.H. Pierneef and Andrew Verster, the catalogue includes pieces by international artists Marina Abramović and Yinka Shonibare. “Recent successes at market with our single-artist sales and in-session artist focuses, coupled with a return to post-pandemic normal, has prompted us to innovate with our November programme,” says Alastair Meredith, Head of the Art Department, Strauss & Co. “The curated presentation of our four sales aims to provide collectors with generous insights into important historical and contemporary artists ­– from modernist wood sculptor Job Kekana and post-war painter Sydney Goldblatt to Robert Hodgins, whose diverse work and influence is explored in a dedicated sale”.