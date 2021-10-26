Sustainable innovation is at the heart of LG and Forge Academy's latest social development drive

This month marks Social Development Month in South Africa. The nationwide campaign is headed by the National Development Agency (NDA) and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to inform communities of the social security programmes available and how to access them. This year's theme is all about 'Working Together to Build Caring and Sustainable Communities for All'. As a global corporate citizen and a company that prioritises the welfare of the communities it operates in, LG Electronics is taking the opportunity to give back to the nation's most vulnerable sustainably and innovatively.

As part of its LG Cares initiative, and through a carefully curated partnership with a future-forward education facility, Forge Academy, LG highlights its commitment to seeing people from all walks of life reach their full potential. The company hopes to meet rising community needs for skills development, technological innovation, and sustainable living solutions in an exciting new project. The latest innovative LG initiative Under its LG Cares pillar, the company has made significant and meaningful improvements to society. From social welfare initiatives, educational and cultural activities to sponsorships, partnerships, financial aid, and volunteer work, it all comes down to giving back to local communities. Now, with the help of Forge Academy, LG is launching another socially conscious initiative centred around upskilling, job creation, and building sustainable lifestyle solutions.

This month sees the launch of the much-awaited AgriTek Pods, which was unveiled at an intimate media event in Kagiso, Krugersdorp, on 21 October 2021. The project aims to create job creation and upskill the young people in Gauteng's West Rand. The pods themselves feature first-to-market technology and eco-friendly hydroponic solutions, allowing community members to experience this unique farming technique, whether they're growing plants, herbs, or nutritious vegetables. This month sees the launch of the much-awaited AgriTek Pods "We're thrilled to be partnering with LG in this community-led project," remarked Martine Solomon, Non-Executive Director at Forge Academy. "At Forge Academy, we love being able to give young people hands-on experiences and access to the latest advancements, whether it's in farming or product development. We want to create the makers and builders of tomorrow, and, with LG, we're taking steps to do just that."

Building a more sustainable world For years, sustainable product solutions have been at the core of LG's business. Offering everything from energy-saving air conditioners and eco-friendly appliances to AI-enabled washing machines, the company champions innovation in the name of customer experience and sustainability. The recently-launched Zero Carbon 2030 initiative is next on the agenda, which sees LG commit to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its global operations. In 2020, the company received 432 eco-friendly product certifications, collected, and processed 3 073 688 tons of electronic waste, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 640 000 tons. The company has also pledged to use 100% renewable energy by 2050.