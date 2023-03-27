Technical skills needed to tackle SA’s youth unemployment crisis

Although South Africa’s youth unemployment rate dropped slightly in the fourth quarter of 2022, the situation remains critical with the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) revealing that 4.6 million young people are looking for jobs. Considering that 90% of the country’s employment opportunities require youth with technical and vocational skills, as reported by the Human Resource Development Council, equipping them with these skills is crucial for reducing the country's unemployment rate. This is according to Dr Andrew Dickson, Engineering Executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, who says that currently, technical skills are in dire need - particularly in the areas of electrical, mechanical, industrial, and civil engineering. “In addition, there is an increasing need for artisans and technicians to support base operations within the engineering disciplines, especially as infrastructure repair and maintenance become more crucial than ever for keeping the country’s lights on.”

The sentiment that South Africa requires technical skills has been reinforced by President Ramaphosa. He recently stated that the skills that our country needs, the jobs that can grow our economy, and importantly, the avenues for entrepreneurship that are so sorely needed can best be achieved by increasing learner access to technical and vocational subjects. “Unfortunately, however, the government is limited in its ability to bridge the skills gap, so the private sector needs to step in either by investing in institutions or individuals,” says Dr Dickson. He notes that with state funding for universities and technikons being reduced, additional support is vital. “This option may not appeal to shareholders; however, it is important to see the bigger picture where the value lies in investing in employees of the future who will be key for taking the country forward. “Another option is for businesses to work with institutions by providing practical learning opportunities for graduates so that they learn how to apply the skills they have acquired. For example, we provide training to electrical engineering students at Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges around the country on electrical safety compliance, as well as on the practical use of products like circuit breakers, wiring accessories and earth leakage devices.

Taking technical skills development a step further, CBI-electric: low voltage has established Reunert College, which offers a bridging programme for school leavers from previously disadvantaged communities. “Our holding company has taken this a step further with the establishment of Reunert College, which offers a bridging programme for school leavers from previously disadvantaged communities. It enables them to improve their matric results which might otherwise have prevented them from getting a university exemption and/or from becoming employed. “Many participants who have successfully completed the programme have secured bursaries to study further.”

When it comes to investing in individuals, Dr Dickson recommends that more industries consider making apprenticeships mandatory, like in the accounting and law fields where new graduates are required to do their articles. “It ensures that companies take on apprentices and equip them with the experience required to meet the demands of the working world. “For businesses that choose this route, it is important to note that they needn’t shoulder the total cost alone, as the government provides support via the Skills Development Levy and the provisions of the Income Tax Act. But what this does require is that if individuals are trained, they need to be placed in a position in a company thereafter.” Xoliswa Maake, an Electronic Design Technician at CBI-electric: low voltage, completed the in-service training requirement of her engineering degree with the company and was offered a full-time position following her graduation. She says that businesses must give the youth a chance. “There are so many students and graduates that want experience and are just sitting and waiting for a chance to get their foot in the door. The longer they wait, the quicker doors close for them,” elaborates Maake.