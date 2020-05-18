The Aurum Institute launches Covid-19 donation drive

The Aurum Institute has established a donation drive to amplify the Covid-19 response, by supporting the vulnerable and those working on the front lines.

“The core of our funding is focused on HIV and TB. While we continue to ensure patients are serviced on that front, we have a lot of ideas to impact on COVID-19 and the funds from this donation drive will help us contribute more widely to the pandemic response,” said Dr Dino Rech, Regional Chief Operating Officer: Health Programmes.

Since confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus in South Africa at the beginning of March, Aurum has supported the country’s response by drawing on the skills and expertise from the Group structure; the Institute, Aurum Innova, Global Health Innovations, The Centre for HIV and AIDS Prevention Studies (CHAPS) and Youth Health Africa.

Aurum staff has reported for national duty conducting Covid-19 screening and testing in partnership with the Department of Health. Pic: Supplied

Aurum staff based at health facilities have been tracing, screening, and- more recently- testing people for the virus. Medical doctors who are infectious diseases specialists and clinical advisors, have been supporting clinicians at the coalface of the pandemic through the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) helpline.

There are several innovative research projects at various stages including clinical trials on treatments which have shown promise; investigations around contact tracing and surveillance; health worker contact; the knowledge, attitudes and practices on prevention during the lockdown and work supporting convalescent patients in home isolation.

“We’re working towards expanding the body of knowledge on this new disease. We have a large team made up of experts who inspire confidence in Aurum’s capability to contribute meaningfully to the fight against COVID-19,” said Rech. This, he said, coupled with a history of successfully managing large funding with good governance, is why the donation drive has already received sizable donations and a pledge within days of it being established.