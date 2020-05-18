The Aurum Institute launches Covid-19 donation drive
The Aurum Institute has established a donation drive to amplify the Covid-19 response, by supporting the vulnerable and those working on the front lines.
“The core of our funding is focused on HIV and TB. While we continue to ensure patients are serviced on that front, we have a lot of ideas to impact on COVID-19 and the funds from this donation drive will help us contribute more widely to the pandemic response,” said Dr Dino Rech, Regional Chief Operating Officer: Health Programmes.
Since confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus in South Africa at the beginning of March, Aurum has supported the country’s response by drawing on the skills and expertise from the Group structure; the Institute, Aurum Innova, Global Health Innovations, The Centre for HIV and AIDS Prevention Studies (CHAPS) and Youth Health Africa.
Aurum staff based at health facilities have been tracing, screening, and- more recently- testing people for the virus. Medical doctors who are infectious diseases specialists and clinical advisors, have been supporting clinicians at the coalface of the pandemic through the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) helpline.
There are several innovative research projects at various stages including clinical trials on treatments which have shown promise; investigations around contact tracing and surveillance; health worker contact; the knowledge, attitudes and practices on prevention during the lockdown and work supporting convalescent patients in home isolation.
“We’re working towards expanding the body of knowledge on this new disease. We have a large team made up of experts who inspire confidence in Aurum’s capability to contribute meaningfully to the fight against COVID-19,” said Rech. This, he said, coupled with a history of successfully managing large funding with good governance, is why the donation drive has already received sizable donations and a pledge within days of it being established.
“These are tough times, if you have the means, as an individual or a corporate, to be able to contribute, there is no greater time than now to support fellow South Africans by making a donation.”
Donations can be made in cash or in personal protective equipment (PPE). Aurum Innova has established a steady supply of PPE and have been worked to procure and distribute the much-needed equipment to Aurum health workers and external partners.
Join us, support our effort against COVID-19, donate today at covid19.auruminstitute.org
About Aurum
The Aurum Institute is a proudly African, health impact organisation dedicated to researching, supporting and implementing innovative, integrated approaches to global health. Since we started our operations in 1998, Aurum has grown to become a leading global health and research institute, employing over 3000 staff. We partner with governments, the private sector and civil society to design and deliver high-quality care and treatment to people in developing communities.
