The China Home Life Trader Fair is back in South Africa

The China Home Life and Machinex Trade Fair – the largest exhibition of Chinese producers in South Africa – will happen at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 20 to 22 September 2023.

Now in its seventh year, the fair will once again showcase a variety of high-quality Chinese products. China Home Life South Africa is a platform for leading Chinese companies seeking to do business in Africa and African businesses seeking to import or do business with China. Business owners, sourcing managers and supply chain officials will have the opportunity to engage with approved world-class suppliers and manufacturers from China.

The event brings together significant players from major industries and enables visitors to view a large number of products to evaluate, compare, see demonstrations and ask detailed questions. It will provide visitors with a comprehensive overview of the entire China sourcing process. China Home Life is the largest China sourcing event on the African continent. Binu Pillai, Meorient International’s Chief Operating Officer, says China Home Life suppliers go through a thorough verification process. “We select only the best for our trade shows to ensure our buyers get top quality products,” he adds. “This helps us ensure we build strong relationships in all the countries we work with.”

The event takes place in 13 cities across the world each year, namely Sao Paulo, Istanbul, Dubai, Johannesburg, Mumbai, Cairo, Amman, Warsaw, Mexico, Lagos, Nairobi, Tehran and Almaty. Run in partnership with Machinex, China Home Life is the largest China sourcing event on the African continent. Over the years, it has welcomed visitors not only from South Africa but also from Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi. The 2023 edition of the trade fair will feature 570 verified Chinese exhibitors at 750 booths showcasing over 10 000 qualified products. There are many benefits to attending the show including it being a great opportunity for South African importers and wholesalers to find out about the latest, qualified, cost-effective products directly from Chinese manufactures.

Additionally, it provides a platform to network with leading companies and experts, find new opportunities and learn about business processes regarding importing from China. As a market leader in the exhibition market, China Home Life connects visitors to high-end Chinese companies with the most innovative, cutting-edge products. The expo is an effective platform for Chinese manufacturers to showcase their latest products and visitors will enjoy exploring its wealth of variety. It’s also the most efficient way to know the competition in your industry. To ensure successful networking, China Home Life and its onsite Match-Making Programme will arrange on-site meetings, affording every buyer the chance to engage in face-to-face communication with exhibitors and stay up-to-date with the latest products for their business needs.

The focus for this year’s edition will be Energy. Although entry is free for all visitors, pre-registering for fast-track entry and avoiding long queues is recommended. The main product categories at the 2023 show will include: Energy/Machinery/Household/Building Materials/Textiles and Garments/ Consumer Electronics/Home Appliances/Auto Parts/Beauty/Food