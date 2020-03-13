The HUAWEI Y7p is here – with access to a world of apps you can’t live without

This week HUAWEI launched its new HUAWEI Y7p, a high-end phone that comes at the affordable price of R3,499. It is also the first smartphone in SA to use Huawei’s new ecosystem – Huawei Mobile Services. Instant access to your existing apps

The first thing to do once purchasing the HUAWEI Y7 smartphone is to use Huawei Phone Clone. It transfers most of your apps and information from your old device.

You can also get apps through HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei’s app store, which has access to loads of global apps.

The app store is available in 170 countries, has 400 million monthly active users and features Apps from 1.3 million developers around the world. To ensure app security it includes thorough scans of everything that you download, and warns you if a file is a security risk.





South African apps





There’s also a strong focus on local apps, especially for shopping, finance, news and food and drink.





You can also get your favourite social media and email apps, as well as search engines and video streaming services. All Google apps are accessible by going to the website versions.





Additional features of the HUAWEI Y7p





48MP AI Triple Camera





The HUAWEI Y7p features a rear triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Super Wide Angle camera for landscape shots, and a 2MP depth assist camera for portraits.

Night mode supports stabilisation for handheld shots with an up to six-second exposure. In addition, the slow-mo mode can get videos that play back at 1/16 of the actual speed.





More memory and extended battery life





With a 4GB RAM+64GB storage there’s plenty of space for all your music, pics and videos. The HUAWEI Y7p also has a large 4000mAh battery, which gives two days of battery life. It supports AI power-saving technology, offering power management and fixes abnormal battery drain issues, greatly improving battery life.





Accurate biometric unlocking and immersive sound





The smartphone’s Face Unlock 2.0 lets you unlock your device within 0.4 seconds, even if you’re holding it at an angle.





The HUAWEI Histen 6.0 with 3D surround sound support delivers vibrant, crisp sounds for an immersive audio experience - perfect for gamers, social media enthusiasts and music aficionados alike.





The HUAWEI Y7p is available in Midnight Black and Aurora Blue at a RRP of just R3,499.

You can purchase it at operators and retailers. The offer includes 50GB free cloud space for six months. Huawei is also offering a free unboxing service in 150 malls around the country, so you can get all the support you need to set up your HUAWEI Y7p.

Huawei also has a 24/7 hotline – 086 086 1111.



