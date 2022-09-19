The IDC invests across various sectors of the economy

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is ramping up its investment activities across various sectors of the economy as it accelerates efforts to contribute to economic reconstruction amidst a challenging environment.

Announcing its annual results for the financial year ending 31 March 2022, IDC Chief Executive Officer TP Nchocho was upbeat about economic prospects in the year ahead. “The opening up our economy following Covid-19 enforced shutdowns provides us with a great opportunity to ramp up our funding activity. We see great opportunities in supporting start-ups, and expansions. Accordingly, we are investing in developing projects that will bring in new products such as green hydrogen among others. The recent easing of the energy regulatory framework is also an opportunity to augment our funding activities,” said Nchocho.