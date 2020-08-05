Think Bigger – PSG adds bold collection of speakers to its webinar series

Following on the success of the first round of Think Big webinars, PSG is pleased to add several new speakers to the series line-up.

“We’ve added to our collection of bigger picture thinkers to explore more topics, including the future of social governance, medical regulation and enforcement, and local and global financial markets, to name a few,” says Tracy Hirst, PSG’s Chief Marketing Officer. Hirst will be hosting a later discussion in the series on the future of media, featuring award-winning journalist and filmmaker, Richard Poplak.

The host of the Think Big webinar series is Bruce Whitfield, who continues to generate fascinating discussions with featured experts. “I feel so privileged to be tapping into some of the country’s sharpest minds and look forward to sharing those conversations with you,” he says.

“Richard Poplak will warn us that the destruction of truth is what the world is currently about. Our aim with this series is therefore to empower viewers with facts so as to formulate their own opinions and to manage their expectations on how various aspects of the current situation in South Africa and globally, could unfold,” adds Hirst.

Prof. Thuli Madonsela, Graeme Smith and Prof. Glenda Gray are among the first of the new speakers added to the Think Big webinar series line-up.