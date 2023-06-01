Tourism budget vote 2023 – ‘Building back better together’

Africa’s Travel Indaba, which was held recently in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, imbued a great sense of hope that tourism and travel are making a strong and sustained comeback. The auspicious travel trade show brought together regional and international traders in a celebration of Africa’s rich and diverse culture and heritage offerings, reminding the tourism sector why the continent remains a destination of choice for travellers.

The implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan has demonstrated a remarkable feat for the sector in off-setting the 70% loss of arrivals and earnings induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The country’s tourist arrival figures are encouraging, and reflect an increase in international arrivals to South Africa. Between January and December 2022, South Africa saw nearly 5.7 million visitors, with 4 million of those coming from the African continent. This is an increase of 152% on the previous year. In Quarter 1 - January to March 2023 - international arrivals amounted to 2.1 million, which is a 102.5% increase when compared to the same period in 2022. The African continent led with 1.6 million arrivals, followed by Europe with 387 000, and the Americas with 104 000 visitors.

The WTTC Economic Impact Report forecasts that South Africa’s travel and tourism sector will grow at an average rate of 7.6% annually over the next decade, significantly outstripping the country’s economic growth rate. By 2032, the sector’s contribution to GDP could reach more than R554 billion (7.4% of the total economy) - injecting nearly R287bn into the national economy. The sector is expected to create more than 800 000 jobs over the next decade, to reach more than 1.9 million jobs. Achieving this forecasted growth will require collaboration, innovation and an unwavering determination to rethink the business of tourism. Leveraging on the country’s unrivalled potential to deliver positive change, the Tourism 2023/24 budget is dedicated to grow the sector, ignite economic growth and create employment opportunities for all.

Domestic tourism Revitalising the domestic market is imperative in achieving the objectives of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan. In the 2023/2024 financial year, the Department of Tourism will embark on four domestic tourism campaigns to encourage South Africans to travel by ensuring affordable and diverse offerings in lesser visited areas. Responsible Tourism - community projects

Investment in infrastructure enhances tourism products, creates opportunities and advocates for the inclusion of host communities in growing tourism in rural nodes. SA’s tourism sector aims to support and monitor the implementation of 29 community-based tourism projects that will create jobs and develop SMMEs. Tourism Grading Council of South Africa The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) continues to grow with a portfolio of over 4 800 properties. This year, TGCSA will complete the review of the grading criteria, and seek to include short-term rentals, sustainable initiatives and new traveller trends.

The Basic Quality Verification programme that provides certification for home-stays and tourism establishments in villages, townships and small dorpies is being implemented throughout KwaZulu-Natal. Through this programme, tourism establishments will be given a verified competitive edge in a market where the discerning traveller wants affordability and value for money. South African National Convention Bureau The South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB) will focus on demand creation and bid support globally. In the 2022/23 financial year, the SANCB sourced and submitted 95 bids for international business events to be held in South Africa between 2022 and 2029. The 95 bid submissions have a combined estimated economic value of R1.2 billion that can potentially attract 49 232 international and regional delegates to South Africa.

Youth Skills Development Programme The Department of Tourism Youth Skills Development Programme is minimising the scourge of unemployment and consequential social strife. These training programmes are implemented in partnership with the private sector to improve visitor experience based on industry demand. In this financial year, the Department of Tourism strives to: